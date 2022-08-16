There are a lot of bad bosses in movie-land. From the white-collar horror that was Wall Street’s Gordon Gekko to the heart-crushing awfulness of Bridget Jones’s boss/love rat Daniel Cleaver in the Bridget Jones’ films, we’ve also sat through multiple festive repeats of Clark Griswold not getting his annual bonus from scrooge boss Frank Shirley in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

You see, when it comes to bad bosses, art imitates life, but it’s all fun and games until you have to deal with one yourself. A recent survey of 2,100 UK employees, conducted by people analytics company Visier, found that 43 per cent of workers have left a job because of their manager at some point in their working lives, and another 53 per cent of those who are currently thinking about a job move are motivated to do so because of their manager.

If you are in the same boat now, how can you cope with a terrible leader?

Sense check it

Are they truly terrible or just unaware? Not everyone is cut out for people management unfortunately and there is a difference between someone who is trying to torpedo your career, and someone who isn’t a great communicator. If it is the latter, asking for a weekly meeting to catch up on priorities and understand their thought process could really help.

Don’t get overwhelmed

A boss who constantly adds more and more to your task list is a nightmare. You can never catch up, never properly plan and you are always overwhelmed. Learning to set boundaries is essential. Develop a couple of key phrases to use when you are asked to take on more work – asking which existing projects you can drop to take on this new work is helpful as it pushes responsibility back and lets your manager know you can only do so much at one time.

Mind yourself

Proactively deciding to not answer emails or work messages out of hours, taking regular breaks and holidays, even if you feel guilty about doing so (you shouldn’t!), is utterly necessary to help you relax and unwind. It also gives you an air gap from your day to day and can provide perspective.

Ask for a meeting

If things have gotten to a stage where you’re really unhappy and thinking about leaving, request a meeting to discuss your concerns and ask for what you think you need to make work, well, work better. While you might not get the outcome you’d like, you will at least know you’ve covered all bases.

And if you really can’t deal…

