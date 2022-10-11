Age discrimination has been illegal in the UK since 2006, with the law now incorporated into the Equality Act 2010, but a survey from Senior Living has confirmed what many already know – it still happens.

The study found that about 20 per cent of the over 40 cohort have experienced age-related discrimination in some way at work, and this rises to 24 per cent for those who are over 60 years-of-age. This ranged from jokes to outright discrimnation.

As a culture we are often keen to celebrate the talents of youth above all else. As Gen Z is integrated into the world of work (this cohort is expected to account for 27 per cent of the workforce by 2025) there can be a corresponding bias towards older people. Ideas that older workers are less flexible, less motivated, and slow to learn new skills get entrenched, despite any evidence to the contrary.

A study by the Urban Institute and ProPublica from 2018 found that 56 per cent of workers who were 50 or older were pushed out of their jobs before they decided to retire. Ageism has real consequences, too: Around 6.3 million cases of depression globally are thought to be attributed to ageism, according to the The World Health Organisation.

Older workers have a lot to give: often decades of life and work experience that can be invaluable mentoring and teaching tools for today’s teams. An age-diverse workplace also offers a variety of experiences and points of view; just as diversity across the spectrum is beneficial to business outcomes, different perspectives can offer huge wellsprings of innovation.

Unretirement

Where Millennials tend to change jobs every two years or so, older workers are more loyal, with those over 55 contributing to lower employee turnover. Now, thanks to the current economic situation in the UK where inflation reached a 40-year high earlier this year and prices for food and energy are climbing, many older workers are bucking the retirement trend and returning to work.

It’s a trend called “unretirement” and it’s backed up by data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which reports that there are now more people aged 50 and older in work or looking for work than since just before the pandemic. Analysis also shows there was an increase in economic activity of 116,000 people among the over-50s group in the past year.

The trend is being driven by men over 65; there are now 8.5 per cent more of them in the workforce than a year ago. Additionally, there are also 6.8 per cent more women over 65 in the workforce or looking for work.

While many of those who have “unretired” are driven by an economic need for employment, there are other benefits to either returning to work or carrying on. While Millennials may be known for their desire to do meaningful jobs, the need to feel valued at work tends to be something all generations find important.

