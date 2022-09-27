Think getting the job interview is the hard part? Think again. While adapting your CV and perfecting the art of the cover letter are important, performing well at an interview goes a lot deeper than polishing your shoes and watching your Ps and Qs. Especially when you consider that you’re now competing against thousands of other applicants – literally thousands as one in five UK workers are planning to move jobs before the end of the year. So what marks you out as a perfect candidate? The Three Is. The perfect candidate is interested, informed and interactive and the best way to showcase all three is at the end of the interview when you’re asked if you have any questions.

Think about it – if the average short list consists of 8-10 candidates, chances are they’ll have similar experience to you. Likewise, all candidates called to interview will have a similar skill set, sure you might have a slightly higher education level or an ace of a project up your sleeve, but by and large all candidates, and especially at the last round, are of a similar professional ability. What marks you out, and what hiring managers are looking for is an attitude and aptitude to fit in with company culture and become a valuable part of the team. Showcasing the Three Is at the Q&A portion of an interview is how to secure an offer.

Interested

An interested candidate is going to make an invested employee, which is what every hiring manager wants. It pays to have some prepared and standard questions ready – such as what does the team structure look like and how is the company adapting to hybrid working – but preparing some role specific questions will mark you out as an interested candidate. Ask what success looks like in the role, especially within the first 100 days. Ask what roadblocks the hiring manager can see the new hire facing within the first 60 days. And don’t be afraid to ask why the role has become available. These questions show that you not only want the role, but are prepared to hit the ground running.

Informed

Prepare some company specific questions ahead of your interview. Did the company recently win a tender that’s the talk of the industry? Did it acquire a smaller business or win an award? Asking questions that show you’ve done your research shows that you have the ability to adopt a 360 view of situations and problems which is of huge benefit to an employer. Being informed about the role and the industry is a given, going the extra mile and becoming informed about the company and its competitors is a winning strategy.

Interactive

Are you interviewing for a senior role? Then showcasing your communication style and skills is important, and asking questions at the end of the interview is an excellent way to do this. Circle back to a point the interviewer made earlier in the meeting and base a question around that. Ask the interviewer to elaborate on a point made during the interview. And always ask if the hiring manager sees any gaps on your CV or work experience that they’re concerned about and would like you to elaborate on. You want to show that you can communicate clearly, concisely and collaboratively and deal with feedback in a constructive manner.

Are you ready to road test the Three Is? If you’re ready to put your new interview skills into practice, there are dozens of companies currently hiring for roles across all sectors on The London Economic job board. We’ve selected three of the best below but explore all your options on the job board today.

