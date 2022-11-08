With talk of a recession looming and inflation continuing to inflame the cost of living, employers are tightening their belts, especially when it comes to hiring new staff.

September saw job vacancies in the UK expand at the slowest rate since February 2021, a time when pandemic restrictions were still in place and candidates were subject to the constants of lockdown, or so says the latest KPMG and Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) report.

But in London, despite fears of economic and political instability along with a weakened pound, the job market is holding steady, particularly in the fields of finance, media and tech, which is good news for anyone hoping to hang on to their current position or pivot to their next role.

Speaking about the results, Claire Warnes, Head of Education, Skills and Productivity at KPMG UK shared that although the UK job market remained tight in September, employers who continue to invest in their workforces by hiring new talent and providing training to current employees will be best placed to “weather the recession better and will be in a stronger position to benefit from the upturn as and when it comes”.

So, if you are in the market for a new role, read on for some of the best opportunities in the fields of finance, media and tech that are hiring right now. You can also explore hundreds of other opportunities on The London Economic Job Board.

Finance

Fintech is a rapidly growing sector in the UK and 37 of the “Fintech 50” firms are now located in London, plus the capital contains over 90,000 financial and professional firms, one of the world’s highest concentrations according to the City of London.

Monzo is currently expanding its London team and hiring a Senior Credit Risk Analyst to work within its borrowing team, and PayPal is searching for a Manager, Internal Audit to evaluate and help execute its global internal audit plan. Lloyds Banking Group is currently recruiting a Data & Analytics Strategic Workforce Senior Manager (Financial Services) to join its data culture, community and comms (DCCC) team.

Media

According to PwC’s UK Entertainment & Media Outlook 2022-2026 report, entertainment and media companies must hold their nerve and trust in their digital investment strategies to create stronger connections with customers, weather any financial storms and hold their position as market leaders in Europe—revenue is expected to reach £83 billion in 2022 and grow to £97 billion by 2026.

On the ground, organisations are responding accordingly. Disney is currently hiring a Manager, Product Management to connect media technology products with business users and translate data into insights, while Bauer Media Group is looking for a Business Analyst, who will support the design and delivery of a digital asset management system.

Meanwhile, Audible is seeking a Project Coordinator, UK/CA Program Management who can bring the right combination of digital media sensibility and e-commerce smarts to work with the project manager to support all Audible launches across Amazon, Kindle, desktop and mobile.

Tech

While recent layoffs at Silicon Valley behemoths Twitter, Meta and Stripe are undoubtedly unsettling for anyone working within the tech industry, security engineering, cloud computing and AI jobs continue to be in high demand.

In fact, in 2022 an extra 6,000 cybersecurity jobs were created across the UK and spending on cloud computing has more than doubled over the past five years. SAP’s London office is currently hiring a Digital Customer Engagement Manager to oversee adoption of its new cloud shared services model, while Google is currently hiring a Solution Specialist, AI/ML to grow the adoption of Contact Center AI in EMEA by building conversational applications. For engineers looking for a new challenge, casuaLens, a company that is pioneering casual AI, is on the hunt for a Frontend Engineer to join its growing team.

Browse The London Economic Job Board to explore the dozens of opportunities available in all sectors