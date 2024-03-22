The secret to connecting at a new job is revealed as recent data finds that you are 80 per cent more likely to make a ‘work bestie’ if you offer your colleague a drink within the first week.

Connect Vending ran an experiment to see the overall impact that coffee breaks have on staff mood and culture.

Their experiment saw 30 participants rate certain factors about their job before and after five working days where they were not able to take their usual coffee breaks with their ‘work bestie’.

After a week without coffee breaks 77 per cent of staff felt less close to their work bestie, proving that it’s an integral part of our bond.

The study also investigated the factors which make you more compatible with a potential work bestie:

If you offer them a drink in your first week (80 per cent chance of compatibility)

If they offer you a drink in your first week (77 per cent chance of compatibility)

If they both have the same lunch habits (73 per cent chance of compatibility)

If you sit near each other in the office (73 per cent chance of compatibility)

Securing a work bestie also typically guarantees a synchronisation in coffee habits, with 90 per cent of those studied admitting they ‘synced up’ with their favourite staff member.

Elyas Coutts, Chief Executive Officer at Connect Vending commented on the findings: “Coffee breaks may seem like a trivial part of your working day, but they can do wonders for your energy – and not just because of the caffeine.”

“Our data goes to show that it’s not just the caffeine that gives us the boost we need during the working day, but it’s the act of taking coffee breaks which improves job satisfaction and productivity.

“Not only that, but having coffee breaks with your favourite colleague is also proven to help build staff relationships.”