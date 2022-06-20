A London-based coach company is offering new recruits a £2,000 joining bonus as it looks to bolster its operation.

Clarkes of London – part of National Express Transport Solutions (NXTS) – is looking for experienced PCV Coach Drivers to join their team.

There are fantastic opportunities operating out of their base in Lower Sydenham, South London, for drivers who can provide the “very best in customer service while safely transporting our wide range of customers through private hire contracts”, as well as driving across various National Express routes.

Those interested in the role will need a valid UK PCV licence (Category D), a valid CPC and demonstrable PCV driving experience, ideally coach driving.

The hourly rate for drivers is £14.20 for NX route work and £13.00 for private hire, and all employees get entered into a Monthly Prize Draw of £500.

There is a guaranteed 40 hours per work, with the ability to work overtime.

Coach drivers also get a company pension, life assurance and paid annual leave.

