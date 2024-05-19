Did you know that 46 per cent of job seekers said they would lie during an interview?

This statistic emphasises how crucial integrity is for standing out as a trustworthy candidate in today’s competitive job market.

By embracing transparency and authenticity, candidates can forge genuine connections with prospective employers rather than have to explain themselves when their lies are found out.

Mads Singers, the owner of Aristo Sourcing, sheds light on the three things you can never lie about in an interview if you want to secure the job.

Your Employment History

Being honest about your employment history is essential to establish credibility and trust with potential employers. Mads states, ‘Your employment history tells a story of growth and experience, so be honest and proud of every step in your journey.’

Misrepresenting your work experience could lead to discrepancies that may be uncovered during reference checks, damaging your reputation and credibility and ultimately costing you the job.

‘If there are problem areas on your CV, you can work with a job coach to find the best way to represent them, and take mock interviews to practise answering questions related to your employment history,’ Mads advises.

Your Skills And Experience

Honesty about your skills and experience is paramount for setting realistic expectations and ensuring a good fit with the job’s requirements. Exaggerating or fabricating your abilities may lead to disappointment for both you and your potential employer if you cannot meet your new job’s demands effectively.

According to Mads, ‘Although everyone learns on the job, there are certain jobs you just can’t do without the proper skills and experience. Even if you can get through the interview, trust me, once you get hired, the fact that you lied about your skills will come out sooner rather than later.’

Your Qualifications And Certifications

Being truthful about your qualifications and certifications is essential for demonstrating your competency and suitability for the role. Mads explains, ‘Falsifying qualifications and certifications not only undermines your credibility but also jeopardises your professional integrity, potentially damaging your reputation in the industry. Remember, it’s relatively easy for employers to fact-check whether you have the qualifications you claim. Also, certain jobs legally require specific certifications, so lying about having them could land you in court.’

