Winter is here, and with it’s brought a rising cost of living crisis and the threat of recession, which has people all over the country tightening their belts, turning off outside lights and layering clothes to avoid turning on the heating.

But while we struggle to save money on rising utility bills, those with an eye to the future are also looking at job security. The immediate post-pandemic haze brought with it rising employment opportunities, pay rises and a lot of job movement, but now some sectors are starting to see a downturn with unemployment rates slowing down from the peak levels seen this time last year.

If you want to future-proof your career it may well be time to either take a sideways step, moving to a company within your sector that will withstand a recession, or upskill and move to a new sector currently showing signs of growth.

Areas such as cloud computing, information technology and cybersecurity have all continued to show growth with expectations among experts that these are the sectors to watch. For those not interested in retraining, opportunities exist among companies operating in this space across non-tech areas such as marketing, finance and talent acquisition.

Whether you choose to retrain and switch careers entirely or move to a sector experiencing growth, there is plenty of opportunity to explore with perks including non-financial benefits and yearly bonuses as standard. Don’t believe us? Explore The London Economic Job Board and discover for yourself, or follow the suggestions below.

Cybersecurity

As hackers become more sophisticated and more and more companies are forced to move to the cloud due to the increase of remote and hybrid working, the shortage of cybersecurity professionals is at an all time high.

In fact, so far in 2022 an extra 6,000 cybersecurity jobs were created across the UK as the 50,000-strong workforce struggled to cope with the demand for their skills. Why? Because the rise of automation has more companies relying on tech platforms, opening them up to more security breaches, which are time-consuming and expensive to fix.

As such, experts in cybersecurity fields are in huge demand to tackle threats before they become an issue. If you already have cybersecurity experience, a big hitter in the sector, CrowdStrike, is currently seeking talent across all aspects of its business, while Apple is currently recruiting for a Cyber Security Project Manager. Likewise, IBM is searching for a CyberSecurity Technical Manager.

Information Technology

Roles across information technology are in high demand, as businesses look to upgrade their tech systems. In fact, so in demand are IT professionals that they made up 13 per cent of all job vacancies across the UK last year. This is partially because of the rise in remote working that requires companies to move to cloud-based systems, and partially because the rise in AI and automation has resulted in companies embracing new IT systems to try and stay ahead of the competition.

Companies like ZIM, Starling Bank and Disney are looking for IT professionals across all levels from internships to directors. There is also the opportunity for those with IT experience to step into the fintech sector with banking giant Monzo also recruiting for roles across all areas of IT.

Cloud Computing

Spending on cloud computing across the UK has more than doubled over the past five years as the pandemic increased the need for the sector’s skillset. This rise shows no signs of slowing down as companies continue to upgrade their cloud operations with professionals demanding higher salaries and benefits packages. Why? Because companies are using the cloud to store and process big data, delegate processes that can now be automated and ensure collaboration exists across remote teams.

Companies such as Cloud Solutions, US Cloud, PayPal are all currently searching for talent with cloud experience while opportunities exist within traditional companies and industries that are embracing cloud computing, such as MasterCard which is currently recruiting for Cloud Architects and Data Developers.