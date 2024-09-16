Britain’s biggest Oktoberfest is set to descend on London in October, with Clapham Common playing host to a German beer lover’s paradise for five days in October.

Oktoberfest on the Common will welcome over 17,500 beer and sausage lovers across seven raucous sessions from 11th – 19th October, cementing its status as the largest outdoor Oktoberfest event in the country.

Attendees will be able to indulge in over 100 authentic German sausage varieties, with an estimated 1 million pints of beer set to be served up over the 5-day festival – now das ist leckerschmeker!

If steins and sausages weren’t enough to get you excited, the festival will also feature live brass bands providing traditional Bavarian music and entertainment, as well as funfair rides and games for all ages; think keg-tapping, photo booths and a round of the traditional Bavarian game, hammerschlagen.

General admission tickets start from £31.50 for the ‘Super Early Brewer’ session, which guarantees entry.

Looking to make it a group thing? Treat yourself to a VIP table of 6 from just £37.50 per person, including entry, reserved seating with table service and fast-track entry.

Nick Johnson, Founder of Oktoberfest on the Common, said: “Over the years, Oktoberfest has become more of a staple in Brits’ diaries, bringing traditional Bavarian fun to the cloudy UK.

“What better way to celebrate the German tradition of enjoying a stein or two than by bringing it to life with the UK’s biggest-ever Oktoberfest? Expect world-class food, drink, music, entertainment and an Oktoberfest experience like no other – it’s sure to be a real Maß-terpiece!”

