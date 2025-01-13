This year makes for a major milestone as 2025 marks the 50 years since Rick Stein CBE and Jill Stein OBE opened their first restaurant, the now legendary Seafood Restaurant in Padstow. And in a, to my mind, very elegant gesture of celebrating this golden anniversary, they have decided to roll back food prices at some of their restaurants for four days at lunchtime from Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th February. This is classic seafood dishes being offered at 1975 prices.

To put that into context, they are offering the following:

Starters

Chilled Melon (30p)

Shellfish Soup (50p)

Terrine of Brill, Salmon and Sorrel (55p)

Ragout de Coquilles St Jacques et Turbot a la crème de basilic (65p)

Mains

Grilled Lobster with butter (£2.80)

Cornish Bouillabaisse (£2.60)

Seafood Thermidor (£2.20)

Ray with black butter (£2.40)

Desserts

Treacle tart with cream (35p)

Apple pancakes with Calvados sauce (40p)

Raspberry bavarois (30p)

Chocolate ice thunder and lighting (45p)

That is very cool indeed, and frankly you’d have to be mad not to try and get a table. However, it is fastest finger first on this one as there are a limited number of lunch bookings available. Reservations go live on Friday 24th January at 10am and bookings must be made through this link only: www.rickstein.com/the-seafood-restaurant-50/rolled-back-menu/

This is a pretty unique chance to experience dishes that built a legacy, at prices that haven’t been seen in decades, with the Rolled Back & Retro Menu available at Rick Stein Barnes (London), Winchester, Marlborough, Sandbanks and of course, where it all began, The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow.

What’s more, 25 tables of two across the five restaurants will be set aside for community nominations, allowing people to recognise someone truly deserving of this special lunch. Nominate a friend or family member via the link here to ensure they have the chance to enjoy this unique experience.

Rick Stein CBE, Founder & Co-Owner of Rick Stein Group, comments: “Reflecting on the past 50 years, we’re so grateful to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey — from our loyal customers, talented team, and wonderful suppliers. We look forward to all the celebrations this year!”

Jill Stein OBE, Founder & Co-Owner of Rick Stein Group, comments: “Little did Rick and I imagine when we opened our doors in 1975 that we would still be here 50 years later, celebrating half a century of the iconic Seafood Restaurant. We hope to welcome you to join us in celebrating our Golden Year.”

I’m going to be one of the one’s hovering over my laptop oat 10am on the 24th. Let’s face it, you’d be an idiot not to… Although, that does make me think – why on earth am I telling anyone else!!!!

Rick Stein Barnes, Tideway Yard, 125 Mortlake High Street, London SW14 8SN

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 12pm – 3pm and 5pm – 9pm

Friday & Saturday: 12pm – 10pm

Sunday: 12pm – 9pm

Weekend Breakfast: Saturday and Sunday: 9am – 11am

020 4548 4855

Bookings for the 1975 price event must be made at www.rickstein.com/the-seafood-restaurant-50/rolled-back-menu/

Related post: Aldo Zilli to open new restaurant in Mayfair