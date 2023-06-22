We are spoilt for choice, in this part of Surrey, for beautiful country pubs providing us with a huge variety of unique menus, so we were excited to see what The Star in Witley might have to offer.

This 17th century pub has been beautifully restored, with original fireplaces, tables over hung by exposed beams giving a cosy but equally spacious feel and ample outdoor space to see in a summer evening. They have done well to capture a ’ local’ pub feel, with a bar for drinks where you can sit, chat and enjoy a board game whilst equally an inviting welcome for newcomers.

It boasts ‘no tiny portions, deconstructed dishes, frills or foam – just superb food’, and we couldn’t argue with that. The welcome was very warm with a great cocktail menu (some delicious booze free ones for those who might need to drive), before diving into the a La Carte menu. We started with the beef shin and truffle pasties and the roast coronation crab; the latter definitely should have been serviced ahead of quiche for the King. The beef shin pasties were outstanding, melt in the mouth with just the right amount of truffle, they were not on the plate for long.

Next was roast Suffolk chicken, sautéed gem, peas and bacon and a pick from the specials of Skate wing with an intriguing shrimp slaw. The chicken was well cooked and succulent with an amazingly buttery hollandaise sauce and endless jersey royals. The skate wing delicious and the added Shrimp slaw definitely added a different touch. Both dishes were well thought out and delivered well, and in keeping with their ‘no tiny portions’ they really hit the mark.

With just enough space left, Creme caramel with honeycomb and a dark chocolate Delice did not disappoint and rounded off a fantastic meal.

This is a pub trying to do something a bit different; there are plenty of hints in the menu to pub classics but taken up a notch, whether it’s the venison cottage pie or the goat sausage and mash. The menu is jam packed with something for everyone. Fresh fish sourced from Brixham and they are on a mission to champion Billy Goat- sadly we couldn’t make it the following day for the big Goat launch.

And it’s not just the food; they have a ‘Work from here’ special if you fancy working and networking somewhere other than home and ‘Secret Supper Clubs’ promoting local seasonal food and socialising. The food is delicious, you will not leave hungry and with welcoming and enthusiastic staff in this beautiful pub and a fantastic addition to the Surrey pub landscape.

