The Stafford London has unveilled the opening of its new restaurant, MICHAEL CAINES at The Stafford, from the 17th September; in collaboration with Michael Caines MBE. The restaurant will offer dining enthusiasts a new destination experience with modern European cuisine at the heart of its offering, and marks Caines’ very first residence in the capital.

Housed within The Stafford London, an iconic London hotel renowned for its being at the top end of luxury hotels in London and with exceptional service, MICHAEL CAINES at The Stafford should be an excellent addition to the fine dining scene in London. Previously known as The Game Bird, the hotel’s restaurant is taking on a new identity offering modern European cuisine, reflective of Caines’ distinctive ‘terroir cuisine’ while paying homage to London’s vibrant and ever-evolving culinary scene.

The menus will champion the finest ingredients and in Caine’s style, reflecting the changing seasons; with a focus on produce from within the British Isles, supporting regional producers and with sustainable practices from fishing and farming techniques. The menus will feature an A la Carte menu incorporating classics from The Stafford London, that recognises the hotel’s unique and rich heritage such as the Stafford Beef Wellington and Brixham Dover Sole. For those looking for a destination dining experience, Michael’s London debut will showcase his signature tasting menu, featuring his renowned cuisine and notable dishes such as Warm Lobster Salad, cardamon vinaigrette and Pan-Roasted Brixham Turbot, shell fish chowder.

John McLean, Managing Director of the Stafford Collection, commented “We are incredibly proud to partner with Michael Caines on his first London restaurant. MICHAEL CAINES at The Stafford represents a natural evolution for our hotel, bringing together our rich heritage with Michael’s culinary excellence and vision. This collaboration reflects our continued commitment to offering unforgettable experiences for our guests, and we look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy something truly special in the heart of St James’s.”

Since its establishment in 1912, The Stafford London has been defined by its individuality and character. The properties long and storied past adds to the unique guest experience. Over the decades the hotel has hosted wartime heroes, to members of the Royal Family.

Michael Caines MBE commented “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing my cuisine to The Stafford, an iconic London destination that shares my passion for excellence and warm hospitality. This new restaurant is a celebration of British seasonal produce, and I can’t wait to share our vision with guests in the heart of St James’s. Together with my Executive Head Chef Simon Ulph and the talented team at The Stafford London, we have been shaping the dining experience together over the past few months in readiness to welcome our guests this September.

Restaurant bookings will open on 11th August and MICHAEL CAINES at The Stafford will officially open its doors for dining on 17th September. To make a reservation email [email protected] call +44(0)2075181234 or book online www.thestaffordlondon.com

The A La Carte Menu is available on Monday to Sunday for lunch and dinner, and breakfast is served every day from 7am Monday-Saturday and 7.30am on Sunday. The Tasting Menu will be available for lunch Monday-Saturday and for dinner Monday-Sunday.

One of the most anticipated openings this year, or in recent years, is The Chancery Rosewood which opens in September and will be an all-suite luxury hotel is set to open within the Grade II listed former US Embassy on Grosvenor Square next month, housing 144 suites designed by Joseph Dirand. This utterly iconic and unique building has been very sympathetically conserved, to the relief of modernist who worried its fascinating facade and details such as the Golden Eagle sculpture, would be lost.

Now the hotel has released information on five of its seven restaurants and bars, with details on the first European outpost of New York’s celebrated Italian restaurant Carbone “to be announced separately”. Tobi Masa will mark the first London restaurant from chef Masayoshi ‘Masa’ Takayama, known for his three Michelin-starred ‘Masa’ restaurant in New York. While this new restaurant has a starry name behind it, guests will have to wait until 16 September for the opening. The further four venues will all open on 1 September, with bookings available now.

Serra will serve Southern Mediterranean food, under chef de cuisine Alex Povall and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with dishes including crudo prepared at the counter, oven-baked flatbreads, and various sharing plates.

Definitely the most eagerly awaited venue is the rooftop venue Eagle Bar, offering panoramic city views and dominated by the restored ten-foot high Golden Eagle that was placed on the building when it first opened in 1960. The menu will offer “elevated” bar snacks and cocktails as well as “a music programme curated by a vinyl-first East London collective”. Now that sounds like a lot of fun.

The Eagle Bar

There will also be a tea room and “dessert salon” called Jacqueline, open from 11am until 11pm daily and a café and deli, GSQ, which will serve Assembly coffee, pastries, salads, sandwiches and snacks from 8am until 8pm daily. The neighbourhood-style cafe will feature a takeaway counter, retail pantry and terrace on Grosvenor Square.

Further facilities will include the subterranean Asaya Spa with 25-metre pool, fitness centre and five treatment rooms, and a ballroom accommodating up to 750 guests.

This opening will be the second London property from Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, joining its existing hotel in Holborn.

