Lovers of pop-ups, food trucks and foodie hubs (er, i.e. everyone) will be pleased that a new melting pot of global cuisines and entertainment is opening this summer. And this time is in up and coming Vauxhall, where Metropolis London will soon open its doors at Albert Embankment’s Railway Arches. They promise eleven of the best street food vendors all under one roof, and venue that is not just a foodie paradise but also has an expansive space showcasing up and coming talent, music, and sports.

Metropolis London will be open seven days a week from 11am til late, with signature cocktails, craft beers, and diverse dishes available to enjoy under the arches, or sip and snack out on the alfresco terrace.

Among the food options to choose from are Chipsy with its loaded fries and a smoked BBQ feast; Birria Taco for Cal-Mex style tacos and ramen with a twist; Sekushi bringing Japanese & Pan-Asian dishes with feel-good flavours and fresh ingredients; and Karapincha with Sri Lankan food inspired by family recipes.

Fresco Trattoria Pizzeria will toss up a treat with fresh Neapolitan dough; Lorenzo Kusina will serve up some soul food with a Filipino twist (personally am looking forward to this one); Steak fans will be well catered for at O’Gosht; and then in a new one for me, and therefore must-try, its Uzbekistan dumplings at OshPaz;

Finally or a top notch sandwich you can head to award-winning Sexy Buns while (hopefully) sunny summer’s days will cause queues at Gelato Lab which offer flavours galore from the Ice Cream Union with ice cold mylk and fruit teas from Nuttea.

Over in the entertainment arch, a stage is front and centre, from where bands to bingo, comedy to cabaret, LGBTQ+ friendly events to cooking master classes, will take place. With a summer of sport on the horizon they Metropolis London also has to catch all the action, including the Euros and Wimbledon, plus all the major rugby and cricket fixtures.

Those arches have certainly come a long way from the dodgy pubs and even dodgier car body shops that I remember from my youth….. Now to see if Metropolis London lives up to the promises when it opens!

Metropolis London – Railway Arches, Albert Embankment, SE1 7TP

www.metropolislondon.co.uk / @london.metropolis

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 11am-12am, Friday – Saturday 11am-1am, Sunday 11am-11pm

Related post: Market Place Peckham announces week-long festival of events