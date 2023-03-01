The Great Central Pub by Matt Fletcher at The Landmark London is launching a creative Pie Tasting Menu for Great British Pie Week (6th -12th March 2023).

In an exclusive collaboration with The Ginger Pig, the tasting menu will include four delicious miniature pies served alongside champ mash and green beans.

Priced at £45.00 and available to order from 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday that week, the menu spans sea and land.

The selection presents a meat, fish, poultry and veggie option to surprise and delight diners whilst offering a smorgasbord of hand-made, seasonally prepared mini options for the discerning pie lover.

The Pie Tasting Menu at Great Central Pub by Matt Fletcher includes miniature versions of:

· The Ginger Pig Venison Bourguignon Pie – with slow cooked venison, bacon lardon, onions, mushroom, carrots, garlic & thyme in a red wine, port and redcurrant gravy

· Creamy Fish Pie – with mashed potato, prawns, smoked haddock & salmon

· Chicken, Leek & Tarragon Pie – finished with a creamy white wine sauce

· Caramelised Butternut Squash Pie – with spinach, feta & cumin

Alongside the unique tasting menu, guests visiting Great Central Pub can also order The Ginger Pig Venison Bourguignon Pie (£18.00), a dish exclusive to the pub, full size from the a la carte menu.

Great Central Pub by Matt Fletcher has recently undergone refurbishment, honouring the original design, with interiors paying homage to the romantic era of travel. Visitors can gather around the real wood fireplace to enjoy classic British fare and rich comfort food – marking it as the perfect spot to visit during Great British Pie Week.

Ideally suited to the Pie Tasting Menu, a wide variety of drinks are available including locally sourced London beers and ales and a considered global wine list. Craft options include pours from Beavertown, Mad Squirrel and Chiltern Brewery.

