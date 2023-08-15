This September, get ready to roll out of bed and straight into Central London for a South American breakfast spread of dreams.

To celebrate the arrival of its brand-new morning menu and hero dish, the Breakfast Empanada, Gaucho Covent Garden will be giving away a free breakfast to those who dare to dine in their best nightwear attire on Thursday 7th September, between 8:30am–11:00am.

Simply rock up in your dressing gown or PJs to receive a complimentary breakfast empanada and a hot drink on the house.

The buttery pocket of pastry is filled with salty bacon, eggs, onion and grated tomato, all cut with chorizo sausage spice is the breakfast of champions, but remember, no nightwear, no free breakfast!

Gaucho’s new morning menu from Culinary Director Mike Reid is filled with South American flavours and dishes sprinkled with notes of smoke and spice, In addition to the delicious breakfast empanada, standout menu items include short rib and poached eggs served with chipotle hollandaise, arepa and crispy onions; and The Gaucho Breakfast – the ultimate combo of hash browns, mushrooms, bacon, tomato, sausage, morcilla and eggs any way. For something sweet, there’s coconut porridge topped with macerated plums and coconut; and buttermilk waffles with berry compote, syrup and mascarpone cream.

As well as a selection of teas and coffees, there’s a creative range of morning mocktails and cocktails including the Michelada – 10 Victoria Malaga beer, tabasco, lime, Worcestershire sauce – and classics such as the Mimosa; Virgin Mary and Cold Brew Tonic.

Whether you’re dressing down in your dressing gown, or doing a slipper shuffle, get down to Gaucho Covent Garden for your free breakfast on Thursday, 7th September, doors open at 8.30am. No bookings, first come first served, subject to availability, when they’re gone, they’re gone!

The Breakfast Menu is available to enjoy at Gaucho Covent Garden daily from 8.30am–11am.

