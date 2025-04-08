For those with a sweet-tooth – a club I am very much a member of myself – one of the best times of the year is approaching: Easter. A time for chocolate, chocolate, and maybe a bit more chocolate.

But if you’re looking to get your sugary fix in a slightly different way this spring, then you won’t be disappointed by the delicious offerings down at Cocomelt.

Located slap bang in the middle of Soho (pretty much equidistant from Tottenham Court Road and Piccadilly Circus stations), the fine folk at this Wardour Street establishment are serving up chocolate delights to fulfil your wildest coco desires.

An escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, this cafe is a portal into a world that Willy Wonka would be proud of.

Chocolate fountains are front and centre on display. Serving up milk, dark and white chocolate, these fountains are used for your drink options, which include milkshakes, hot chocolates and coffees.

For the most intense chocolate experience though, the iced chocolate is what you’ll be wanting, which is as close to taking a sip from Wonka’s chocolate river as you’re ever likely to get.

The chocolate drinks are served in Cocomelt’s distinctive cans, filled up straight from the chocolate fountains and perfect to takeaway.

Onto the food, and there’s plenty to love. We’ve all had crepes before, but have you ever had them in fettuccine form? Strands of delicious light crepe drizzled in unctuous chocolate – choose your option of milk, dark or white – and topped with either banana or strawberries.

Who knew that crepes were so good in fettuccini form?

And the global cuisine inspiration doesn’t stop there. Perhaps the star of the menu – and almost certainly the one you’ll be most likely to share on your story – is the sushi crepes. A crepe roll filled with your choice of banana or brownies (wanting the full choco-experience, we went for brownie) and drizzled with chocolate.

The sushi crepe rolls, filled with brownie and complete with a pot of chocolate for dunking, were as beautifully indulgent as they sound.

This is a place to treat yourself in, to lose yourself in sugar and coco, and not worry about anything else. And when you’re gorging on crepe fettuccini and sushi rolls filled with brownie, that’s quite easy to do.

The menu features plenty of other treats, including waffles, traditional crepe servings and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

So, if you’re after an indulgent sweet feast, away from the chocolate eggs, Cocomelt has got you covered this Easter.

