There is certainly no shortage of choice in the gin market in the run-up to Christmas.

A boom in small-scale distilleries, high-end mixers and trendy bars with clever mixologists has rejuvenated the market, creating a newfound interest in a spirit that has been a mainstay in British bars for centuries.

Now an industry stalwart, Tanqueray No. TEN is widely considered the pinnacle of the craft.

Artisan distilled, with whole fresh grapefruit and exotic citrus, it exhibits an ultra-premium experience of taste and quality, and is a favourite spirit of the world’s best mixologists (Drinkwares International Awards, 2023).

About Tanqueray

Over 180 years ago Charles Tanqueray was on a mission to create the world’s finest gin.

He set up his distillery in Bloomsbury, London in 1830 and, after years of experimentation and searching for the finest ingredients, Tanqueray London Dry was born. Since then, Tanqueray has continued to be driven by Charles’ spirit of exploration and innovation and we now have a portfolio including Tanqueray Rangpur, Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla, Tanqueray No. TEN, and limited editions inspired by Charles’ recipes.

Festive cocktails

Ahead of Christmas, you may want to consider two festive cocktails guaranteed to go down well with your guests.

French 75

French 75 .jpg

Ingredients:

25ml No. Ten

1 x Lemon (Juice & peel will be needed)

15ml (2:”1) Sugar syrup

Champagne

Method:

Step 1: In a shaker, add No. Ten, 15ml lemon juice and 15ml sugar syrup. Fill shaker with ice and give it a quick shake

Step 2: Strain into Champagne flute

Step 3: Top up with Champagne

Step 4: Garnish with a lemon twist

We also have the Tiny Ten cocktail recipe that is colourful, refreshing and also tastes amazing. I have attached the recipe below.

Tiny TEN

Ingredients:

15ml Grapefruit Syrup

35ml No. TEN

1 x Fresh Grapefruit (Juice & peel will be needed)

Top with 50ml Sparkling Wine (Cava or Prosecco)

Method:

Step 1: 15ml of grapefruit syrup

Step 2: Add 35ml of No. TEN and 10ml of grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed from a wedge, ice and stir.

Step 3: Strain in a Coupette glass and top with 50ml of cold sparkling wine of your preference.

Step 4: Garnish with a grapefruit coin-shaped peel

Related: Experts crown £3.49 Aldi bottle of red wine as best value Christmas drink