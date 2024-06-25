As a political junkie, I am one of those weird people that loves staying up all night on election night, and can bore for Britain on electoral trivia. If you feel the same way, no need to confess all in public, but you can pull an all-nighter for the most thrilling night of the 2024 political calendar at The Cinnamon Club, opens from 6pm on the 4th July right through to 11am the next day for live footage of the General Election. You can follow every ballot box being opened and constituency counted on the big screen, whilst feasting on Executive Chef Vivek Singh’s modern Indian cuisine with menus from dinner through to late night bowl food and breakfast. And what better location to do so than this amazingly beautiful venue in what used to be the old Westminster Library.

In the shadow of the Houses of Parliament, The Cinnamon Club has, over the last two decades, hosted some of the UK’s most well-known politicians and this is your chance to fuel up on some of their favourite modern Indian dishes. Regardless of your party affiliation, diners can be assured of elegant, subtly spiced plates including tandoori free range chicken breast with fennel and coriander; char-grilled Balmoral Estate venison loin with masala mash; grilled New Caledonian Obsiblue king prawns in alleppey curry sauce; and jumbo morels with spiced tofu, tandoori king oyster and truffled millet khichdi shiitake crisps.

Join the team post 10pm as vote counting begins with late night bowl food options such as Hyderabadi chicken biryani; and Anglo-Indian kedgeree. And, for those making it to sunrise or joining for the morning updates, breakfast will be on offer until 11am, from a classic Full English through to Continental breakfast.

Those not dining, are welcome to pop in and enjoy the live action in the Library Bar with a range of drinks to sip on, including wines, beers, soft drinks and Cinnamon Club’s special G&T – will your chosen party be emerging to victory?

Book in for dinner from 6pm on Thursday 4th July, drop by for some late-night feasting from 10pm, breakfast from 5am or just kick back in the bar to follow the live results. To book, visit here

The Cinnamon Club – The Old Westminster Library, Great Smith St, London, SW1P 3BU

www.cinnamonclub.com