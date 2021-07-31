Censor

The hype around Censor is more than justified. Prano Bailey-Bond’s debut is finally seeing the light of day this August after doing the rounds at festivals throughout the year. The manifestation of trauma is a theme which has been pre-occupying the horror genre of late; think: St Maud, Violation, Midsommer, The Relic. In this instance it is specifically through childhood loss, as Niamh Algar plays Enid, who has never got over a younger sister who disappeared without trace. As an adult Enid now works as a film censor but still haunted by her tragic past. As it’s the 80s, there is chain smoking, video stores, clunky technology and endless scenes of video nasty goriness, a cause of much public and media furore which offer a wealth of genre imagery. A new film that comes to Enid’s attention, the narrative of which resembles her own childhood ordeal, sending her into a downward spiral as her reality and that of the horror start to merge.

The Blazing World

The influence of Guillermo Del Toro is all over this film, with equal measures of Alice in Wonderland and dashes of Hell Raiser I & II. Like in Censor, the impetus here is childhood tragedy, the accidental drowning of an identical twin sister. A cerebral dystopian world inspired by the titular book by Margaret Cavendish, concocted by Margaret (Carlson Young, who co-wrote/ directs and stars) as way of dealing with her insufferable loss. The Blazing World is likely to be an acquired taste, as it goes off on tangents and the complete immersion into otherworldliness from the get-go curtails the intensity of her actual, physical grief. Nonetheless this beautiful elaborately constructed realm, full of lush hallucinogenic imagery is truly engrossing. Cast includes an older looking, if still fairly attractive, Dermot Mulroney as the pitiful drunken dad and Udo Kier being his most Udo Kier in a befitting role as the peculiar gatekeeper of this other dimension.

The Sparks Brothers

This documentary starts out and ends in a very predictable fashion; humble beginnings marred by early misfortune and ends in usual feel-good ending of triumph over adversity, after the band have yo-yo-ed in and out of public consciousness since the 60s. The documentary’s success relies mostly on the two brothers themselves Ron and Russell Mael; their immense talent and colourful personas coupled with the vivid montages that piece together footage of performances, video clips and interviews that span over 5 decades. Conversely the film is dragged down by the extensive use of talking heads of celebrities and superfans (including the director himself) whose overt portrayals of praise and adulation prove distracting and prolong the documentary’s running time; apart from the select musicians who rightly cite them as musical and stylistic influences.

Zola

Based on a true story of an epic twitter thread of 148 tweets which unfolded in real time (and subsequent Rolling Stones article). Pole dancer Zola (Taylor Paige) meets Stefani (Riley Keough) and under the pretence of a dancing gig gets roped into spontaneous road trip to Tampa and ends up pimping for her newfound friend in a bid to avoid doing sex work herself. The debut of director Janicza Bravo, it’s a fast-paced narrative, highway scenes drenched by the Florida, with tweets and pouty selfies record the journey and the use of culturally appropriated colloquiums by Stefani and her boyfriend. The whole thing is so mesmerising, so colourful, and free, that it truly pops; proposing a lead whose behaviour is more nuanced and less binary, she is initially exploited yet ends up exploiting. The dark themes in Zola are counterbalanced by comedy and vice versa. Bravo seems keen to explore all sides of the story.