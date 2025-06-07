Predator: Killer of Killers, a “secret” new film in the Predator action sci-fi franchise, has just been added to Disney+.

An animated anthology movie, the movie will follow three of the fiercest warriors in human history.

These are a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

“But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers,” the plot synopsis reads.

The sixth standalone film in the Predator franchise, Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed Prey – the acclaimed 2022 entry in the series.

Trachtenberg is also known for directing 10 Cloverfield Lane and the pilot episode of The Boys.

It had previously been announced that the filmmaker was making a live-action Prey follow-up titled Predator: Badlands with Elle Fanning, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 7 November 2025.

That said, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last October that, on top of Badlands, Trachtenberg had also directed “a secret Predator movie”.

As Asbell explained to THR:

“After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like: ‘What do you want to do?’ And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them. “Two are coming out next year. One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year.”

It was later confirmed that this secret Predator movie was Killer of Killers, and now it has finally landed on Disney+ to rave reviews.

Holding a 97% Rotten Tomatoes score, the animated flick has, in fact, become the highest-rated entry in the franchise on the review aggregation site.

You can read a sample of some of these glowing write-ups below:

Consequence: “Trachtenberg’s imagination here seems literally boundless. The Predator franchise is more than safe in his hands — it’s thriving.”

The Direct: “With stunning animation and three thrilling stories that all tie together in an epic ending, this movie easily solidifies itself as one of the best Predator films to date.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “Predator: Killer of Killers provides the non-stop action that the diehard fans crave. And no concession has been made to the animated format; the film easily earns its R rating.”

IndieWire: “I’d go so far as to say that this is what streaming should be for: Immaculately crafted bonus treats that stand on their own two feet.”

San Fransciso Chronicle: “Predator: Killer of Killers is the best movie a 10-year-old boy could ever hope to see. That’s because it’s really a bunch of bloody, action-filled animated stories in one neat, 90-minute package.”

Where to watch Predator: Killer of Killers

Predator: Killer of Killers is streaming on Disney+ now.

