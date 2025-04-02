Premiering in November 1995, the film was an adaptation of Nicholas Pileggi’s book; Casino: Love and Honour in Las Vegas.

"Casino" received mainly positive reviews and was a worldwide box office success. It featured standout performances from Hollywood's biggest names.

Robert De Niro (Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein)

Robert De Niro, who portrayed the meticulous casino operator Sam ‘Ace’ Rothstein, has maintained a prolific acting career. In recent years, he earned acclaim for his roles in “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “The Irishman” (2019). Beyond acting, De Niro co-founded the Tribeca Film Festival and continues to influence the film industry.

The 30th anniversary of “Casino” coincides with the release of “Alto Knights”, in which De Niro fulfils a dual role as crime bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello. Like “Casino” and the 90’s classic “Goodfellas”, “Alto Knights” is written by Nicholas Pileggi. The film was released on March 21 this year.

Sharon Stone (Ginger McKenna)

Sharon Stone’s portrayal of the troubled Ginger McKenna garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She has since appeared in various film and television projects, including a notable role in the series “Ratched” (2020). Stone is also recognised for her humanitarian efforts, particularly in HIV/AIDS research fundraising.

Joe Pesci (Nicky Santoro)

Joe Pesci’s intense depiction of mob enforcer Nicky Santoro remains memorable. After a period of semi-retirement, Pesci returned to the screen for “The Irishman” (2019), earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He continues to enjoy a quieter life away from the spotlight.

James Woods (Lester Diamond)

James Woods, who played the manipulative Lester Diamond, has had a diverse career in film and television. In recent years, he has taken on fewer acting roles, focusing instead on photography and political commentary.

Kevin Pollak (Phillip Green)

Kevin Pollak, who portrayed casino executive Phillip Green, has expanded his career to include podcasting and writing. He hosts “Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show,” featuring long-form interviews with entertainment figures, and continues to act in both comedic and dramatic roles.

Frank Vincent (Frank Marino)

Frank Vincent, known for his role as Frank Marino, continued acting in films and television, notably in “The Sopranos” as Phil Leotardo. He passed away in 2017, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances in crime dramas.

Will There Ever Be A Casino 2?

Despite its lasting impact, the likelihood of a direct sequel to “Casino” is slim. The film was based on real events detailed in Nicholas Pileggi’s book, and the story reached a definitive conclusion with its characters meeting tragic or irreversible fates. Furthermore, Scorsese has never expressed interest in revisiting Casino, and the era it depicted, the mob-controlled Vegas of the ‘70s and ‘80s has long since faded.