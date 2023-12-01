Earlier today, it was announced that Irish music legend Shane MacGowan has passed away at the age of 65.

The news of the singer-songwriter’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes, with many taking to social media to remember the Pogues’ frontman.

One particular moment involving MacGowan that is being reshared in the wake of his passing is the time his band took to Twitter to putdown conservative political activist Laurence Fox.

The incident occurred in 2020 when Fox – in a since deleted Tweet – complained about the BBC announcing that Radio 1 would be playing a censored version of the Pogues’ iconic Christmas song ‘Fairytale of New York’.

Fox wrote: “The cultural commissars at the BBC are telling you what is and isn’t appropriate for your ignorant little ears. Wouldn’t it be nice if we sent the (proper) version to the top of the charts? #DefundTheBBC. RT.”

Responding to Fox in short but brutal fashion, the band reshared Fox’s tweet with the caption: “F**k off you little herrenvolk sh*te.”

You can read various tweets reminiscing about the moment following MacGowan’s passing below, with one user writing: “Among his finest work, this. RIP Shane.”

RIP to Shane MacGowan, a real one 🫡 pic.twitter.com/UPiItMZ6SN — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) November 30, 2023

Oh, how desperately sad. For all his wonderful music and poetic lyrics, I adore him even more for his riposte to Laurence Fox. What a loss. https://t.co/ZBW6dz4atY pic.twitter.com/FLjrTvBVVY — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) November 30, 2023

Perhaps the finest tribute that can possibly be paid to Shane and the Pogues is this response to general twatbadger and failed actor Laurence Fox back in 2020.#RIPShaneMacGowan https://t.co/GyEMXRRQNz — Dan Makes Noises (@DanMakesNoises) November 30, 2023

Related: I’m A Celebrity in chaos after viewers switch off following Farage boycott