Ricky Gervais has paid tribute after actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for playing Keith in The Office, died at the age of 50.

Talent agency Just Right Management confirmed his death in a statement, saying: “With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius Ewen MacIntosh.

“His family thank all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home.”

The Office star and co-creator Gervais tweeted: “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away.

“An absolute original. RIP.”

MacIntosh was best known as Wernham Hogg accountant Keith Bishop, who had a monotone answerphone message and would have have rather had a career as a DJ.

Among his memorable scenes were when he ate a scotch egg and when he dressed up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

Macintosh also appeared in shows such as Miranda and Little Britain.

Responding to the news, actor and writer, Jamie McKee, wrote: “Gutted to hear this. Genuinely a top bloke and such a huge help to up and coming filmmakers.

“Always had time for everyone and a wicked sense of humour. And just so happened to be behind one of the greatest comedy characters of all time. RIP big Keith.”

His friend Ed Scott added: “I am completely devastated by the loss of my very good friend Ewen MacIntosh.

“He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.”

