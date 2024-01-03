It is only the start of January and Netflix has already added one of the scariest movies of recent years and a hidden gem comedy series to its library.

For a list of all the Netflix original movies and TV shows arriving throughout the first month of 2024, scroll below:

Netflix original movies arriving in January

Bitconned – Jan 1

In this true-crime documentary, three guys exploit the freewheeling cryptocurrency market to scam millions from investors and bankroll lavish lifestyles.

Society of the Snow – Jan 4

In 1972, a Uruguayan flight crashed in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to become each other’s best hope. A film by J.A. Bayona (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Orphanage).

Good Grief – Jan 5

Marc (Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each need to face.

Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature film writer and director.

Lift – Jan 12

An international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), races to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

Maboroshi – Jan 15

Following an explosion at a factory that mysteriously freezes a town in time, two students encounter a mysterious feral child, spurring an impulse of love fueled by the frustration of their daily lives that begins to upend their world.

From the Ashes – Jan 18

A woman is jailed for her husband’s crime, and her only way out is to solve riddles from her mysterious past.

The Kitchen – Jan 19

In a dystopian future London where all social housing has been eliminated, Izi (Kane Robinson) and Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) fight to navigate the world as residents of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to abandon their home. Directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out).

Sixty Minutes – Jan 19

Desperate to keep custody of his daughter, a mixed martial arts fighter abandons a big match and races across Berlin to attend her birthday

Netflix original shows arriving in January

Fool Me Once – Jan 1

When ex-soldier Maya sees her murdered husband on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past. For more information, see here.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – Jan 1

In a scientific experiment, identical twins adopt different diets and lifestyles for 8 weeks to see how food impacts the body.

The Brothers Sun – Jan 4

When a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother (Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh) and oblivious younger brother.

Delicious in Dungeon – Jan 4

Dungeons, dragons… and delicious monster stew!? Adventurers foray into a cursed buried kingdom to save their friend, cooking up a storm along the way.

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 – Jan 5

Gyeongseong Creature 2, is an extension of its first installment, which premiered in December 2023.

The Trust: A Game of Greed – Jan 10

In this reality series, strangers compete to share a quarter of a million dollars. Will they split it evenly–or cut each other out to raise their take?

Break Point Season 2 – Jan 10

A behind-the-scenes look at the lives of top tennis players as they travel across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours.

Detective Forst – Jan 11

Tatra Mountains will become an arena of brutal murder. The investigation is carried out by a cynical but effective policeman, Wiktor Forst.

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 – Jan 11

Sonic teams up with old enemy Shadow, and races to save Green Hill Zone from old friend turned new foe Nine.

Boy Swallows Universe – Jan 11

A young boy growing up in the suburbs of ’80s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life — and the looming dangers that threaten his family.

Love is Blind: Sweden – Jan 12

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.

Kübra – Jan 18

When a suburban man receives messages that seem to predict the future, he develops a following — and powerful enemies.

The Bequeathed – Jan 19

Created and written by Yeon Sang-ho (Hellbound, Train to Busan), this South Korean series sees a woman inherit a burial ground after the death of an unknown uncle and then finding herself in the centre of a string of murders and dark secrets.

Love on the Spectrum – Jan 19

Seven young adults on the autism spectrum dive headfirst into the dating pool, exploring the unpredictable world of love and relationships.

Not Quite Narwhal Season 22 – Jan 22

Curious little Kelp lives his whole life as a narwhal, then he finds out he’s actually a unicorn.

Love Deadline – Jan 23

Looking for true love, women meet potential husbands while traveling to scenic locales. The catch? Only women can propose, while men are on the clock.

Six Nations: Full Contact – Jan 24

Round by round, match by match, the best teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the 2023 Six Nations Championship.

Queer Eye: Season 8 – Jan 24

The Fab Five return to the city of New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes — one emotional makeover at a time.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – Jan 25

The final instalment of Kevin Smith’s animated adult version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Griselda – Jan 25

Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco (Sofia Vergara), who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s and ’80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother”.

Made by several people involved in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, the series is among the most hyped shows.

Baby Bandito – Jan 31

This is the story of the skater that pulled off the heist of the century in Chile.

Related: Netflix has just added 25 huge movies to its library