If football or tennis aren’t your thing and this coming weekend suddenly feels like a party you’ve not been invited to, then the final weekend of the BST Hyde Park festival offers the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of music instead Set across four stages, the last three gigs showcase a range of artists from bona fide legends to up and coming new acts.

This Friday sees Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks take to the stage headlining a bill including Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Baby Queen. Saturday will provide a bumper fix of pop led by the evergreen Kylie with guests including Marina, Anitta and Ella Henderson.

Finally, K Pop sensations Stray Kids close proceedings on Sunday with support from Maisie Peters, Alec Benjamin and NMIXX.

For those who prefer their festival experience to be a bit more centre court than Glastonbury mud, Incognito Group have established their BST Residence designed by music focussed private members’ club House of Koko.

The Incognito x House of Koko suite provides a backstage refuge offering a wide selection of champagne, fine wines and cocktails with premium food offered throughout the day.

The full experience also includes a backstage tour, the chance to have your photo taken on-stage and the opportunity to watch the acts from the exclusive Treehouse or if the mosh pit still appeals, front of stage in the Diamond Circle.

BST Hyde Park 11-13 July 2024

