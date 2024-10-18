A Black crew member has reportedly quit Mrs Brown’s Boys after lead actor, Brendan O’Carroll made a racist joke during filming.

The incident occurred as the show was filming this year’s Christmas specials.

Earlier this week it was reported that work on the episodes had been ‘halted’ after O’Carroll made a ‘clumsy’ joke where a ‘racial term was implied’ during rehearsals.

It’s been reported that the remark in question saw the Irish comic ‘imply’ the N-word.

O’Carroll and the rest of the cast had been carrying out a script read-through for the upcoming Christmas specials.

The actor was in character when he is said to have commented: “I don’t call a spade a spade, I call a spade a…”

According to the Daily Mail, O’Carroll then started to utter the N-word before he was stopped by co-star Jennifer Gibney, who was also in character as his on-screen daughter, Cathy.

In a statement shared with the publication on Tuesday night, a representative for O’Carroll said: “We would also like to clarify that the ‘n’ word was absolutely not spoken, it was implied. Agnes (Mrs Brown) began the word but was stopped from finishing it by her daughter Cathy, as she knew she would be.”

Production on the festive specials was halted as the BBC launched an investigation into the remark.

O’Carroll himself apologised on Monday for the incident, and filming has since resumed in Glasgow at the broadcaster’s Pacific Quay studios.

In a statement to the Mirror, the 69-year-old said the comment was intended as a joke but that it backfired.

Crew member walks out

It has been revealed that a Black crew member immediately walked out and confirmed they would not be returning.

A BBC source told The Mirror: “How is it that they [the member of staff] are no longer on the show but Brendan is? The whole thing is messed-up.

“The BBC takes the matter extremely seriously and Brendan also takes the matter extremely seriously. Brendan is under no illusion about this. We have made it clear what the consequences of any future issues would be.”

The Mrs Brown’s Boys festive specials have become a Christmas staple for many, with the show regularly being one of the most watched shows on Christmas Day.

This year, two specials will air on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with the Christmas special set to be the 50th episode of the comedy.

It is understood that rehearsals have now resumed and the episodes are still scheduled to air on BBC One this festive season.

The performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity has said in a statement: “No working person should be subjected to racism when doing their job. Employers must realise the obligations they have and create safe, anti-racist workplaces.”

Meanwhile, newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald condemned the incident telling The Daily Mail: “I find it in every way crude and offensive and insulting. It couldn’t have been said without a desire to hurt and insult really. It’s not even funny.”

A fifth series has been commissioned by the BBC, with filming is set to begin in April 2025.