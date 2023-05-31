Jonnie Irwin has been admitted to hospital as the A Place In The Sun star continues to battle terminal cancer.

Irwin, 49, was given just six months to live when he was diagnosed with lung cancer, which had spread to his brain, in August 2020, but has been kept alive through medication, radiotherapy and chemo.

In a post on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon the dad-of-three said he had been admitted to hospital this week and was unsure when he would be discharged.

He wrote: “In hospital this week monitoring a changeover in my pain management regime. Fingers crossed I’ll be out in time to make an appearance on Sunday for this weekend’s A Place In The Sun LIVE event at @olympialondon in Kensington.”

Irwin was scheduled to appear alongside his Channel 4 co-stars Jasmine Harman, Laura Hamilton and Ben Hillman and simply concluded his post saying: “Hope to see you there.”

Fans of the presenter wished him well in the comments.

One wrote: “Hope that works for you Jonnie and brings some improvements.”

Another added: “Really hope they manage to get your pain medication right for you.”

“Sending you much love and wishes for a speedy recovery,” a third person wrote.

