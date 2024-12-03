A British boss has been praised for giving his staff the equivalent of a month’s salary as their Christmas bonus.

Richard Stone is the managing director of PR firm Stone Junction, where the average bonus for employees this festive season is worth £2,430 per person.

Every worker at the company was eligible for the festive bonus, no matter how long they had been there, the Mirror reports.

The amount was calculated based on how long an employee had been there though. So, a worker who had been at the company for the entire year gets the full £2,430, whilst someone who had been there for six months would get half the amount.

Stone has said the bonus is a thank you to his 36 employees for their hard work.

He told the Mirror: “At Stone Junction, company culture is at the heart of everything we do. Our success is built on the dedication and expertise of our team, and this bonus is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible results we’ve achieved together this year. It’s also a way of showing our gratitude and fostering a workplace where everyone feels valued and appreciated.”

One of those who received the extra month’s salary was account director Jessica Phillips, who said she would use the money to pay for things over Christmas and save for her wedding.

She said: “It’s a really nice recognition of all the work we’ve done this year. It will make a big difference. Everything is always more expensive at Christmas time, so it’s good to have the extra money in the bank. It will help toward Christmas presents and topping up my savings. I’m saving for a wedding.”

Another employee, Courtney Cowperthwaite, told the Mirror the generous bonus would “really take the pressure off” over the festive period.

