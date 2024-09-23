A number of Wetherspoons are set to close their doors once and for all by the end of the year, including locations in London and the southeast.

The pub chain, rub by ardent Brexiteer Tim Martin, has been strategically culling the number of properties on its portfolios, with more than a dozen more set to go soon.

Last year, Martin spoke out about inflationary pressures on the business, saying the price of a pint could soon hit £8 and may even reach £10.

In 2019, he famously pledged to slash the price of booze in his pubs to an “unbelievably low” price if ex-PM Boris Johnson managed to leave the European Union successfully by October 31st.

A shortage of workers has been one of the factors behind a surge in prices.

Whetherspoons pubs set to close

A total of 17 branches of the popular budget pub chain are currently up for sale, with 14 already under offer.

According to its latest trading update, the company has either sold or given up the lease on 30 pubs this year, following the closure of 41 locations last year.

Here are the branches set to close by the end of 2024:

The Pontlottyn, Abertillery

The Ivor Davies, Cardiff

Spa Lane Vaults, Chesterfield

The Sir Daniel Arms, Swindon

The Plough and Harrow, London

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

Hain Line, St Ives

Lord Claud Hamilton, Felixstowe (underdeveloped site)

Barid’s Department Store, Hamilton (underdeveloped site)

Foot of the Walk, Leith

Thomas Drummond, Fleetwood

The Quay, Poole

Mega Spoons

Earlier this month, Wetherspoons opened a new ‘mega pub’ at London Waterloo station following a £2.8 million investment.

The Lion & The Unicorn occupies part of the Eurostar terminal abandoned when cross-Channel trains moved across town to St Pancras in 2007.

The name derives from a long-demolished pavilion at the South Bank Exhibition for the 1951 Festival of Britain.

Some of the 580 seats in the pub carry the embossed names of the worthies involved in planning the festival, which was intended to lift the nation’s spirits from post-war austerity.

Pints will be available from £3.29, which significantly undercuts the price at the mega Brewdog just 50 metres away.

A full English breakfast is just £6.71, which means travellers can bag a beery breakfast for £10 exactly, less than a coffee and a sandwich in most Select Service Providers in the railway station.

Related: American woman appalled by British food after Wetherspoons visit