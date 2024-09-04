JD Wetherspoon is to open a new pub at London Waterloo station next week following a £2.8 million investment.

The Lion & The Unicorn occupies part of the Eurostar terminal abandoned when cross-Channel trains moved across town to St Pancras in 2007.

The name derives from a long-demolished pavilion at the South Bank Exhibition for the 1951 Festival of Britain.

Some of the 580 seats in the pub carry the embossed names of the worthies involved in planning the festival, which was intended to lift the nation’s spirits from post-war austerity.

Pints will be available from £3.29, which significantly undercuts the price at the mega Brewdog just 50 metres away.

A full English breakfast is just £6.71, which means travellers can bag a beery breakfast for £10 exactly, less than a coffee and a sandwich in most Select Service Providers in the railway station.

The pub will be open from 6.30am until 12am Monday to Thursday, from 6.30am until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 7.30am until 12am on Sundays.

Wetherspoons said: “The new pub will specialise in real ales and traditional ciders, as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales, as well as bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.”

