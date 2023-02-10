The Conservatives have bragged about economic data revealed today suggesting the UK recorded the fastest growth in the G7 in 2022.

The Office for National Statistics recorded 0.0 per cent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the fourth quarter of 2022, meaning a recession was narrowly avoided.

Across the year as a whole, the economy grew by 4 per cent as restaurants, bars and travel agents bounced back from the pandemic, the ONS said.

But the growth figure was hardly anything to brag about.

🇬🇧 📈 The UK economy recorded the fastest growth in the G7 – our plan to halve inflation this year will help us grow the economy in 2023. pic.twitter.com/5eex1QXyG5 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) February 10, 2023

As the below graph shows, the growth figure is nothing more than a statistical anomaly caused by the largest fall in GDP of any of the G7 in 2020.

In fact, the UK remains the only G7 country with smaller economy than before Covid-19.

The economy contracted sharply in December (-0.5%) in the face of freezing temperatures, snow and strike action.



UK economy feels stuck in a winter of sorts, it didn’t grow at all in the last three months of 2022.



A “technical” recession has been avoided by a whisker… pic.twitter.com/Nth0XVs9np — Joel Hills (@ITVJoel) February 10, 2023

