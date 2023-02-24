As the world becomes more digitised, businesses have to adapt to new ways of reaching their customers. Traditional marketing strategies like billboards and print ads are no longer as effective as they once were. Nowadays, online marketing is king, and there are many strategies you can use to promote your business.

The problem is, where do you start? With hundreds of ways to promote a business online, you could find yourself wasting time, money and resources focussing on the wrong things.

Here are the top strategies to promote a business online that are proven to work.

Optimize Your Website for Search Engines

Search engine optimization (SEO) is the process of optimizing your website to rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs). When your website appears at the top of search results, you are more likely to attract potential customers to your site. To optimize your website for search engines, you need to do the following:

Conduct keyword research to identify the words and phrases your audience is searching for. Optimize your website content with these keywords. Ensure your website is mobile-friendly. Use meta tags and descriptions to help search engines understand your website content. Build high-quality backlinks to your site.

Appear in online media to build higher quality backlinks

One of the most effective ways to build high-quality backlinks to your website is by appearing in the media. When you are mentioned in news articles, blog posts, or other media, it not only helps to improve your brand’s visibility but also drives traffic to your website.

Google’s search algorithm is still hinged around link profiles. In basic terms, the more links to your site you have, the higher up Google you will appear. But it’s not quite that simple. Links with high trust and authority deliver more impact, whilst links from low authority sites can deliver almost none.

Given this fact, there is no better link-building strategy than appearing in the online media. If you manage to place useful and eye-catching copy on news sites, it can serve a duel purpose of promoting your brand message, whilst also providing a boost to your domain authority.

Agencies such as Monster PR have cornered the market when it comes to getting businesses into the online media at affordable prices, with direct access to hundreds of media outlets.

You can choose to approach the publications yourself to promote a business online. However, to contact a journalist for each individual publication can be a time consuming and soul destroying process. It can work if your content is good enough, but you’ll often find getting any kind of response difficult due to how much the journalists are bombarded each day. Finding a well priced agency can be worth the time saving.

If you need to produce low-cost, well written content (that hasn’t been produced by an AI bot), Case Study Link is a good starting point. You can ask qualified journalists to produce your content in their spare time, and their rates are generally very low.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

Social media is a powerful tool that can help you reach a large audience quickly. To promote your business on social media, you need to start by creating profiles on the platforms where your target audience spends their time. This could be Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or any other platform that suits your business.

Once you have your profiles set up, start sharing content that your audience will find valuable. This could include blog posts, infographics, videos, or anything else that will engage your followers. Make sure you respond promptly to comments and messages to build trust with your audience.

With anything online these days, really gaining traction on social media has become a pay-to-play activity for businesses. Tik Tok is one possible exception, depending on the nature of your business and how easy it is to engage online followers. For instance, a jewellery making business could attract many followers with engaging how-to videos, whereas an insurance salesman might struggle to find that engaging angle (especially whilst portraying a professional image).

Use Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is a model of internet marketing where businesses pay a fee each time someone clicks on their ads. PPC ads can be a highly effective way to promote your business, as they allow you to reach a highly targeted audience. Google AdWords, Amazon Ads, and Facebook Ads are three popular platforms for running PPC ads. To run a successful PPC campaign, you need to:

Identify your target audience Create compelling ad copy and visuals Choose the right keywords Set a budget for your campaign Monitor and adjust your campaign as needed

Ensure that your ad content is highly relevant to your keywords, and that your landing pages are high quality. You’ll pay more per click if that is not the case.

Collaborate with Influencers

Influencer marketing involves partnering with individuals who have a large following on social media to promote your business. This strategy can be highly effective, as influencers have built trust with their followers and can introduce your business to a new audience. To collaborate with influencers, you need to:

Identify influencers who align with your brand and target audience Reach out to them with a proposal for collaboration Set clear goals and expectations for the collaboration Monitor and analyse the results of the collaboration.

Multi-pronged approach when you promote a business online

Promoting your business online requires a multi-faceted approach. By using social media, optimising your website for search engines, using pay-per-click advertising, and collaborating with influencers, you can reach a larger audience and grow your business. However, it’s important to remember that online marketing is constantly evolving, so it’s essential to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and tactics to stay ahead of the competition.

By following the strategies outlined in this article and staying informed about new developments in online marketing, you can successfully promote your business and achieve your goals.

The last and final point that is worth remembering is that nothing in business comes for free. Any so called ‘free’ ways to promote your business are normally ill-advised. The internet is becoming increasingly pay-to-play, so do expect to invest some time or money.