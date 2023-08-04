A brutal Financial Times investigation has unveiled the “all pain no gain” trading conditions many British businesses face post-Brexit.

New rules brought in following the split between the UK and EU have created a burdensome, red tape-laden environment for firms who now face mountains of paperwork and beurocracy to carry out once frictionless transactions.

The Border Target Operating Model was delayed this week over concerns that it could fuel inflation.

New controls on goods such as meat, dairy and fish will soon bring in the need for vet-signed export health certificates, adding extra cost to the process.

But they have now been pushed back to next year.

British exports to the EU are already subject to full checks and have wreaked havoc on many meat, dairy and seafood producers.

And other controls such as UKCA have made life a misery for UK businesses.

As the FT notes, “The dream held by the Brexiters seems to be well and truly dead. As we set off into a future where EU rules are applied without a UK voice in their creation.

“So much for taking back control.”

