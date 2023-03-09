Wednesday night on #Peston, U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman tried to clarify her position over an email that was issued under her name and accused civil servants of impeding efforts to reduce the number of small boats crossing the English Channel.

After a campaign email from the Tory Party containing her name and signature blamed government officials for thwarting earlier attempts to resolve the matter, the Cabinet member was accused of making a “cowardly attack” on the British civil service.

“We tried to stop the small boat crossings without changing our laws,” the email said. “But an activist blob of left-wing lawyers, civil servants and the Labour Party blocked us.”

But, speaking to ITV’s Robert Peston Wednesday evening, Braverman said: “I didn’t write that email. I didn’t see it and it was an error that it was sent out in my name.”

