Lonely Planet co-founder, Tony Wheeler, has named the four destinations that he will never return to.

The publisher has been running since 1973 and was founded by Tony and his wife, Maureen.

In a blog post titled ‘I’m Not Going There Anymore‘, Wheeler revealed some locations that he has no desire to return to.

One of the more surprising entries on the list was Bali, a highly popular spot for those backpacking through Asia.

Wheeler said: “Sorry Bali, there are so many good things about that Indonesian island and I’ve just had a great travel writers reunion trip there, but until they sort out the ridiculous traffic I never want to go back.

“Unless there’s a very good reason to drag me there. Bali has great places to stay, wonderful art and dance, terrific food, great shopping if that’s your thing, but no way I ever want to spend another two hours of my life travelling between the Kuta beach strip and Ubud.”

The USA was another nation that Wheeler is adamant about his non-return.

He said that he has been ticking off all 50 states and only has three remaining; however, he will have to wait until the political situation in the States changes to check those off.

Wheeler wrote: “But right now with the orange one (AKA Liz Trump, or even Donald Trump to some people) and his associated scoundrels running the place, I really don’t want to go there anymore.

“Despite having spent nearly 10 years of my life living in the USA (Midwest, East Coast, West Coast) and despite having many American friends, I’m currently happy to leave the USA at the bottom of my dance card.”

He added: “As long as Trumpistan is shoulder to shoulder with Russia and North Korea in causing chaos in the world, quite apart from crazy tariffs – sorry, but no thanks.”

The other two countries he listed were Russia and Sauid Arabia.

He would not return to Russia “as long as they’re buddying up with North Korea and the USA to attack Ukraine. And as long as Putin continues to kill innocent people.”

As for Saudi Arabia, Wheeler said there are “so many reasons I never want to go there anymore, whether it’s murdering journalists (Jamal Kashoggi in Istanbul) or, check the New York Times for the report on Saudis murdering East African domestic workers.”

