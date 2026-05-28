A popular portable air cooler has dropped below £40 for a limited time – offering a potential life-line for anyone looking to beat the heat.

The last few days have seen the UK gripped by a heatwave as large parts of the country saw temperatures hit the mid-30s.

For many, this is simply too hot, particularly at night time.

So, now’s the perfect time to prepare for the next time the mercury soars.

The Neo 80W Oscillating Air Cooler Unit Fan Machine with Remote Control has just had a huge drop in price, plummeting to £39.99, down from £129.99, as part of this Wowcher deal. This is a reduction of 69%, an absolute bargain buy to help keep you cool in the summer months.

With a 4L water tank, honeycomb cooling pad, automatic oscillation, and remote control, this air cooler unit is a simple and effective way to beat the heat indoors.

But here’s the really clever thing – the unit is also a humidifier, meaning it adds cool moisture into the air, helping remove the hot and stuffy feeling from rooms.

You don’t need to worry about annoying whirring sounds either, as the copper motor means the unit is quiet enough for bedrooms and offices.

The unit has three speed settings and a remote control means you don’t even have to get up to adjust it to your ideal cooling level.

It’s max airflow is a strong 270 m³/h, plenty to rapidly cool down a room and the oscillation feature means you can concentrate the cold air right where you need it.

With a footprint of just 24.5 x 26 x 57.5cm, it’s the perfect size for small or medium rooms, and is easy to move around the home.

The air cooling unit even comes with two ice pack containers, so you can really ramp up the chill if required.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the air cooler unit have raved about it, with one review reading: “It is amazing. In fact I have recommended it to my friends. One has bought one! It’s great that it is on wheels too so makes it easy to move around. Even my cat likes to lay in front of it.”

Another said: “These are amazing and a great price, I bought three for different rooms.”

Someone else described the unit as “great,” whilst a fourth said it is “very good, properly cools the room down within a few minutes” and “well worth the money.”

To find out more and to shop the Neo 80W Oscillating Air Cooler Unit Fan Machine with Remote Control for £39.99, head to the Wowcher website here.