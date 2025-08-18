The UK has long had something of a love affair with bingo, but towards the end of the 20th century the popularity of the game had decreased. Advances in technology — namely, the arrival of the internet — came just at the right time for the game. In the 1990s and early 200s, online bingo platforms emerged and breathed new life into bingo. As the availability of broadband became more widespread, interest in the game returned and grew.

Then came mobile technology, which increased the convenience and accessibility of online bingo. People were already enjoying not having to visit bingo halls to play, but the capacity to play on mobile devices boosted popularity even further.

Naturally, different industries have different impacts on the economy. Online bingo is no exception.

Taxation

Igaming, in general, is making a big contribution to the British economy. Remote gaming operators, which includes operators on online bingo sites, must pay tax at 21% on their profits. They’re paying millions of pounds into state coffers.

The gross gaming yield generated by online bingo operators is bigger than offline operators by nearly £3 billion, according to figures for April 2023 to March 2024 from the UK’s gaming regulator. Online bingo, however, has got some way to go to enjoy the same amount of gross gaming revenue as online casino gaming, which has figures of £4.6 billion, compared to online bingo’s £167.1 million, for this period.

Job creation

It’s not just about the money, however. Just as bingo halls create job opportunities, online bingo does too. Customer support roles and tech roles are two major areas where anyone looking to get into the online bingo world has a good chance of finding work.

Partnerships

Online bingo operators believe in charity and will often donate some of their profits to local causes. This support of a range of local organisations is important for the economy because it builds a strong, productive relationship between the bingo operators and the community.

The growth of online bingo in the UK

Research by the British research company YouGov shows that online bingo is clearly getting bigger in the UK. Since April 2021, the number of people who play either online bingo or keno had risen from 7% to 12%, when it was recorded again in October 2023.

The amount people are spending is also increasing. In October 2021, only a third (33%) of the participants in the research for the data set had had staked £15 on the games. Come October 2023 and this figure had climbed to 41%.

Technology has really helped to fuel the growth of online bingo in the UK, by offering players an enjoyable experience. Not only because it’s possible to play games on mobile devices because they’ve been specially tailored for them, but also because the websites have been better designed. Thanks to the arrival and application of HTML5, the websites are more responsive and more compatible with mobile devices. They’re also more visually appealing.

Staying social

One of traditional bingo’s big draws is the social aspect of the game. At traditional bingo halls, players can gather and not only play a few games but also socialise in the eateries or other catering facilities of the establishment. Naturally, operators can’t provide eateries or other physical spaces for players to interact, but they have incorporated chat rooms into their websites so that players can converse with each other. This digital effort to preserve the social aspect means players can still meet up online and enjoy a game together.

Virtual environments

Chat rooms aren’t the only interactive feature to have supported the growth of online bingo in Britain. Some online bingo halls are virtual ones and have virtual bingo hosts leading the game. Again, this interactive element is an effort to recreate the experience of being in a traditional hall as closely as possible and is bearing fruit.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and promotions

To help themselves to provide players the best experience possible, operators have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to learn about players’ preferences. They can recommend games, based on the players’ interests, and tailor promotions to their tastes.

The beauty of online bingo is that promotions can give players more value for their money. Online bingo operators don’t have the same overheads as traditional bingo halls and can afford to be more generous to players. They can operate free games on their sites, for instance, and offer players bonuses.

Bingo is a passion of the British, whether online or offline. The arrival of the internet has played a major part in this, as have other advances in technology, by making bingo more accessible, more convenient and more appealing to players. The slump in popularity bingo had experienced by the 1990s could be the last the game might ever see now, thanks to technology.