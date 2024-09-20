Counter-Strike 2 practice maps are unofficial fan-made creations from the Steam workshop. They allow players to improve their shooting, grenade throwing, and movement skills. So, if you want to achieve the same results as, for example, pro player Mathieu “⁠ZywOo⁠” Herbaut from Vitality, improving your shooting skills is a must. You can also find out more about pro settings in CS2 on the Profiler website, which is available to players from all over the world – from Beijing to Toronto (Canada).

The Best CS2 Aim Maps For Shooting Training

To effectively play CS2, in particular cooperation with other players, it is important to master shooting skills well. Pay attention to the following maps.

Aim Bots

The most popular map for training, which has the following functionality: you can customize the movements of bots (speed, squats), their movement zones, configure defense and armor, select weapons, and also activate headshot kill mode. Many people prefer to use Aim_Botz for a quick warm-up before a competition, while others use it for a full workout. There are currently no attack mode weapon skins on the map and some features are unstable, but bugs are being fixed regularly.

How to add bots on the aim botz map? To add more bots to the AIM BOTZ map, you need to open the console and enter the bot_add command. This way you can add bots to both the attack team (T) and defense team (CT).

Crashz Crosshair Generator

Crashz Crosshair Generator is an essential map for every player. Here you can customize the sight to your liking: change its thickness, line length, color, animation, and add a dot. What’s especially convenient is that there is a huge selection of ready-made sights available from professional players and streamers, which can be installed with one click. In addition, you can check its visibility on various maps and practice shooting at bots. Some people choose to change their scope every week, while others use one for years. In any case, this map will be useful for anyone who wants to quickly set up the best settings for aiming (it’s much more convenient than using the standard game settings).

Crashz Viewmodel Generator

Although this map is not as widely known, it is still important for customizing the placement of hands in Counter-Strike 2. Here you can almost completely hide them or set them to the center of the screen. The map contains several preset options that can be installed with one click. In the new version, the adjustment of hand placement is very limited, but the server has already been adapted to the game, which eliminates the possibility of setting prohibited values.

Aim_Map

The most famous 1v1 aim map is available in Counter-Strike 2. Its creator made almost no changes, with the exception of a few restrictions: there is no random distribution of weapons, and all players start with an M4A4 and Desert Eagle, although other guns can be obtained through the console command “give (weapon_name)”, for example, “give weapon_ak47”. Otherwise, it’s the same map that players have been competing in gunfights on for the past 20 years.

Mansion

In Counter-Strike 2, the iconic hostage rescue map has undergone major changes thanks to the efforts of fans who created it from the ground up. Visually, the house has become more attractive, and several new places for shooting have been added. This is a great place to have fun in your free time. The creator claims that Mansion is still under development, so some bugs may occur.

Aim Training – Quick WarmUp

The CS2 aiming map created by Dreazc0v has received a lot of attention and has become one of the options for warming up and improving your aim. The principle of its use is simple: if you see a bot, shoot. Currently, it is not yet fully developed, and some bugs may occur.

Fy_pool_day

In CS2, the pool took on a new splendor, with the light reflections on the tiles and the water park in the background adding to the beauty. New elements have appeared on the map: trampolines that can throw you into the air, toys scattered throughout the level that can be exploded, and grenades that can move through the ventilation system. As a bonus from the creators, when the secret lever is found, all textures on the map will be replaced with original ones from CS 1.6.

CSGOHub

The cutting-edge training map from CS:GO, now known as CSStats, has been adapted for CS2. At the moment, its functionality is limited only to training on bots, but there are plans to add other modes, such as training “prefires”, “surfing” and “bunnyhop”. However, the developers claim that these features cannot currently be implemented due to limitations in the operation of maps in the game, in particular, the lack of support for third-party scripts.

GGpredict Training Hub

The map is famous for its multi-functional shooting range for shooting practice, providing a variety of settings and a choice of weapons, which allows you to customize the warm-up for a specific situation in the game.

Aim Map 1v1 – Ancient Egypt

On this map, players receive money to purchase equipment gradually, just like in a regular game. However, the map itself is divided by a water channel, which creates an obstacle for the enemy, making it difficult for them to advance.

Aim Reflex Map

There are a limited number of settings available on this map, but this will be enough for an effective workout. You can activate bots and aim to destroy them before they start attacking you. Customize the number of rounds and type of armor for bots: for example, for training with pistols, select only armor, and for training with spray, take a helmet and armor. Also, just for fun, you can try to speed up or slow down time. In the game, you can choose any weapon, with the possible exception of grenades.

Training on this map will help you quickly determine the optimal aiming distance to effectively destroy moving opponents.

Conclusion

CS2 has approximately 700,000-800,000 monthly active players, each eager to outshine their opponents and demonstrate their potential. You can develop your gaming skills on special training maps, as well as test different weapons and different sight settings. We also recommend using the Profiler website, where you can evaluate the settings of the best players in CS history, as well as find the latest matches.