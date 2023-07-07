Have you ever heard that the house always wins? Every casino game has a house edge, i.e., what the operator gets from the wagers. The higher the house edge, the lower your payout. As such, players are always eager to try games with low house edges. And what better game than baccarat? This exciting game is easy to master, fun, and lucrative! We look at how you can play online baccarat no matter your expertise.

How to Play Baccarat

While card games often appear complex, baccarat is not. It features six to eight decks with 52 cards each. And the players must determine which hand will win the round or if there will be a tie. The options are banker, player, and tie. And while you might think that the banker refers to the house, that is not the case.

The value of each hand is a result of the sum of its cards. As such, you must note the following rules:

The sum of the cards depends on the digits to the right. This way, a hand with 10 and 6 amounts to 6 while one with 2 and 7 amounts to 9. 9 would thus be the stronger hand. Cards ranging from 2 to 9 maintain their face value. Aces are worth one point, and all the other cards (Kings, Queens, Jacks, and 10s) are worth nothing. Each hand starts with two cards. After this, the dealer adds cards per the rules below:

They add a card if the player has a sum of 5 or less. They also add cards to the hand in the following cases:

If the banker has a sum of 0 to 2 from the first two cards.

If the banker has a sum of 3 and the player does not have an 8.

If the banker has 4 and the player’s third card is 2 to 7, and

If the banker has 5 and the player’s third card is 4 to 7.

The dealer does not add a card if a player has a sum of 6 to 7. However, the banker’s hand gets an additional card if its total is 6 and the player’s third card is 6 to 7.

The hand stands if the banker’s two cards total 7.

The banker bet wins an average of 51% of the bets, while tie bets barely account for 10% of the wins. Thus, most players go for banker or player bets.

Playing this game is thus a matter of using the odds in your favor by tracking the hands.

How to Win

Baccarat is a simple game. However, the complexity of its rules can leave you feeling out of your depth. Here is how to win the game like a pro:

Master the rules: Know how the hands work to improve your winning chances. Else, you can miss opportune wagering moments. Most baccarat sites have demo games you can use to get the hang of things. Embrace the volatility: While the tie bet rarely wins, it can sometimes win. So can the player or banker bets. Each time you place a wager, do so, knowing that the odds can go either way. Work with a budget: You should start with a set amount you are willing to lose. Spread this amount evenly over the wagers, e.g., $5 per game.

While people often use progressive betting strategies, these can only help you manage your bankroll by dictating the wager sizes. But they cannot help you alter the odds.