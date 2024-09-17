The UK has its pros and cons, we all know it’s not always the prettiest of places and there are plenty of issues to keep our government occupied, although we have to admit, it’s not all that bad.

However, there are always going to be preferred places to live across our isle with a multitude of factors coming into play.

Now a definitive list of the top 10 list of the best and worst places to live in the UK has been released, although it’s safe to say not everyone will agree.

The list was put together by large consultancy firm PWC at looked at a wide range of factors such as well-being, earnings, employment and facilities in order to establish the list.

And, to many people’s surprise, Plymouth has come out victorious, being crowned the best city to live in the UK.

Certain cities were praised were reducing inequalities, however, many areas were identified as having an “increasing imbalance” as result of unequal access to education and housing across the country.

PWCs Rachel Taylor said: “Raising prosperity across the UK is needed more than ever as we continue to see growing inequality in housing, jobs and education.

“There is an increasing imbalance within and between neighbourhoods, which is being driven by disparities in access to quality education, jobs and housing.

“This is felt not only across different regions, but also between people living within the same postcodes in cities.”

Twelve distinct aspects were used to establish the ranking: well-being, earnings, employment, security, education, balance between work and leisure, accommodation affordability, commute lengths, income distribution, retail outlets, environment, and business establishment rates.

The top 10 most liveable cities in the UK are:

Plymouth Bristol Southampton Swindon Reading Exeter York Norwich Edinburgh Oxford

The worst 10 most liveable cities in the UK are:

Swansea Sheffield Sunderland Manchester Newcastle Walsall Birmingham London Bradford Middlesbrough and Stockton

Understandably, some people have been left shocked by these rankings, noting the surprise inclusion of Southampton and Swindon in the top 10 and Manchester and London in the bottom 10.

People took to social media in their masses to give their thoughts on the ranking and notably Bristol and Plymouth occupying the top two spots.

One person said: “I’ve lived in both. Plymouth is a far nicer place to live on the whole, but it really depends where in Bristol you’re comparing it to and I’d give a right arm for Bristol Airport!”

Another person wrote: “Think who ever voted this need serious help!”

Meanwhile one commenter joked about the top two saying: “Neither city would get a look in compared to vibrant Birmingham.”

Well, looks like we better start looking at houses on in Plymouth, Swindon and Southampton, seeing as that’s the way to go!

