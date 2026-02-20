Salon booking software centralises appointments, payments, reminders, and client records for small UK salons operating with limited staff.

Booksy Biz combines booking, payments, CRM, and a consumer marketplace within one subscription tied to staff count.

Marketplace-led tools trade commission costs for client visibility, while subscription tools prioritise operational control.

Deposit handling and automated reminders materially reduce no-shows and stabilise daily cash flow.

Small salons across the UK enter 2026 under steady pressure to do more with less time. Online bookings now shape client expectations around convenience, speed, and reliability. I think the right salon booking software sits at the centre of daily operations, connecting appointments, payments, reminders, and client history into one workflow. For small businesses, the real question is not feature volume but whether a system reduces friction during busy trading hours while still supporting growth.

Our Evaluation Criteria

Our team spent three months evaluating salon booking platforms specifically for UK small businesses. We analysed pricing structures, feature depth, marketplace mechanics, and real world performance across desktop and mobile environments. The research covered platforms with proven UK adoption, verified user ratings, and transparent pricing models. We prioritised systems that address the core operational needs of salons running with fewer than 10 staff members, examining how each platform handles appointment scheduling, payment processing, client communication, and no-show prevention. Our methodology included direct platform testing, analysis of publicly available pricing documentation, and assessment of integration capabilities with existing salon workflows.

Comparison snapshot

Software Best for Core features Pricing model Booksy Biz Growth focused salons Booking, payments, CRM, marketplace £40/month + VAT (base), £5/month per additional user Fresha Marketplace exposure Booking, POS, marketplace £14.95/month (Independent), £9.95/month per user (Team), 20% marketplace commission SimplyBook.me Custom workflows Booking, widgets, integrations Free (50 bookings/month), from £9.50/month (Basic) Salon Iris Offline reliability Booking, POS, reporting From £39/month (Solo) Trafft Service teams Booking, automation, payments From £15/month (Basic), £25/month (Pro) Treatwell High traffic visibility Booking, marketplace £195/year subscription, 35% commission on new clients Setmore Solo operators Booking, reminders Free (up to 4 users), £4/user/month (Pro annual)

Booksy Biz

Booksy Biz is the best all in one choice for small salons seeking reliable salon booking software with built-in growth support. Booksy outperforms other options when booking acts as a foundation for both operational control and repeat demand. Scheduling, payments, reminders, and client profiles remain tightly connected across desktop and mobile use, which eliminates the workflow fragmentation common in multi-tool setups.

Booksy Biz delivers comprehensive salon booking software that connects online scheduling, payment processing, and client CRM into one mobile-first platform. Automated SMS and email reminders reduce no-shows, while the built-in marketplace drives new client acquisition. Dedicated mobile apps for staff and clients make booking effortless, and real-time analytics give you clear visibility into business performance as you grow.

Pricing:

Base plan: £40/month + VAT for one user with full feature access

Additional users: £5/month + VAT per extra user

Free trial: available

Payments: approximately 1.29% + 20p + VAT per mobile transaction

Boost marketplace: 40% one-time commission on first booking from a new client

SMS overage: 5p per message after 500 free messages

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/booksy/

Rating: 4.8/5

Fresha

This platform was founded in 2015 and operates across UK markets. The system bundles booking, POS, payments, and client management under a monthly subscription structure. The Independent plan costs £14.95/month and the Team plan costs £9.95/month per staff member. Revenue is also generated through one-time commission on certain bookings. Feature coverage includes scheduling, payments, staff calendars, and basic reporting.

Pricing:

Independent plan: approximately £14.95/month

Team plan: approximately £9.95/month per staff member

Marketplace new client fee: 20% one-time commission

Payments: standard card processing fees apply

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/heyfresha/

Rating: 4.8/5

SimplyBook.me

This booking system was founded in 2001 and uses tiered pricing based on booking volume and feature access. The platform provides online scheduling, payment integrations, widgets, and workflow options. Core elements include appointment management and calendar tools.

Pricing:

Free plan: up to 50 bookings per month, 1 provider

Basic plan: approximately £9.50/month billed annually

Standard plan: approximately £25/month billed annually

Premium plan: approximately £42/month billed annually

Payment integrations and advanced features unlock on paid tiers

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/simplybook.me/

Rating: 4.6/5

Salon Iris

Salon Iris runs on a subscription model starting from £39/month for solo plans, scaling with the number of users. The system supports booking, POS, reporting, and client records. Founded as a desktop focused solution, it offers offline functionality alongside standard scheduling features. UK availability exists, though localisation differs from some alternatives.

Pricing:

Solo plan: from £39/month

Team plans: scale with number of users

Free trial: available

Payments, booking, reminders included

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salon-iris/

Rating: 4.3/5

Trafft

This scheduling platform operates on a subscription basis with features covering online booking, automated notifications, payments, and staff calendars. The system was built around appointment management and includes standard communication tools. The ecosystem focuses on core scheduling needs without extensive third party integrations.

Pricing:

Basic plan: from £15/month

Pro plan: from £25/month

Features scale across tiers with advanced automation on higher plans

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trafft/

Rating: 4.7/5

Treatwell

Treatwell operates as a discovery channel within the UK beauty market. Salons can list services and handle appointments through the system. The platform charges an annual subscription of approximately £195/year, plus commission on certain bookings. Repeat or direct bookings carry 0% commission. Functionality includes appointment management, payments, and consumer facing profiles.

Pricing:

Subscription: approximately £195/year

New client commission: 35% + VAT

Repeat or direct bookings: 0% commission

Online payments: approximately 2 to 2.5%

Tap to Pay: approximately 0.59% + 20p

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/treatwell-com/

Rating: 4.4/5

Setmore

This booking tool offers a freemium model with a free plan supporting up to 4 users. Pro plan pricing starts at approximately £4/user/month billed annually. The platform provides online booking and reminder functionality with basic integrations. Core coverage includes scheduling and notifications.

Pricing:

Free plan: up to 4 users

Pro plan: approximately £4/user/month billed annually

Monthly plans: approximately £7 to £9.50/user

SMS, Zoom, and calendar sync on paid tiers

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/setmore-appointments/

Rating: 4.9/5

Final thoughts

The platforms covered here range from free options for solo operators to full-featured systems with marketplace exposure. Booksy Biz stands out as the strongest all-round choice for small salons because it combines comprehensive operational features with built-in client acquisition. You get scheduling, payments, CRM, and automated reminders in one system, plus marketplace access that brings new clients to your calendar. The 40% commission applies only to first bookings from marketplace clients, so repeat appointments generate full revenue. For small businesses juggling daily operations while trying to grow, Booksy Biz addresses both needs without requiring multiple platforms.

FAQs

Which salon booking software works best for small UK salons?

Booksy Biz shows the most comprehensive feature set for growth focused salons, while others address different operational requirements.

Do marketplaces make sense for independent salons?

I think they help during early growth stages, though commission impact needs careful monitoring.

Can small salons avoid monthly fees?

One platform offers a free plan for up to 4 users. Others operate on monthly subscription pricing with varying commission structures.

Is online payment collection necessary?

Deposits and prepayments reduce no shows and stabilise cash flow for most salons.

Can software replace manual diaries completely?

Modern systems handle scheduling, reminders, and client records reliably, which removes most manual workload.