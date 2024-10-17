In his role, Komuro leverages his unique background, international business education and experience, and legal training to foster stronger commercial ties between the two countries.

“The United States is still the key target market for success,” says Komuro.

“I’m passionate about ensuring the right Japanese companies- including new innovative start-ups- find ways to access the market, develop partnerships, build U.S. subsidiaries, and access U.S. government opportunities.”

He adds that the timing is right: “As the U.S. and Japanese governments collaborate on more and more topics, from defence to intellectual property to space and future energy resources, both companies and industries must work in tandem to be ready to access these opportunities ”

Komuro also emphasizes the mutual benefits of Japan-U.S. economic integration. As Japanese firms expand in the U.S., Japan maintains its global competitiveness, encouraging young professionals to return from working overseas with innovative ideas.

Simultaneously, the U.S. gains through both Japanese investments and expertise. The deeper this economic cooperation more both nations prosper, strengthening their global economic positions.

Komuro, who grew up in Japan and attended an international school in Tokyo, has developed a keen interest in other countries and cultures at an early age.

This international exposure fueled his interest in international business and gave him the cultural fluency to navigate the complexities of cross-cultural business relations.

Moreover, Komura became an astute observer of people. He respects cultural differences and can anticipate when and how to deepen the understanding of his Japanese and American contacts to build the trust they all need to work together effectively and efficiently.

Komuro believes in the importance of relationships at the heart of his approach to facilitating more cross-border U.S.-Japan trade: “From the Japanese perspective, we learn that it is a privilege to set up relationships and that relationships create the trust needed for successful business partnerships,” he says.

“On the other hand, Americans tend to assume there is a relationship before it is developed. In my experience, I have noticed that the more Americans understand aspects of Japanese culture, whether ancient or contemporary, the more they are appreciated and valued.”

He continues: “This perspective aligns with the Japanese concept of “wa” (和), which emphasizes harmony and the importance of maintaining harmonious relationships in society. In Japanese culture, building relationships often requires patience, restraint, and prioritizing the concerns of others.

He adds: “The growth of U.S. and Japanese business relationships will extend beyond the immediate benefits to individual companies.

“Given the immensity of both countries’ economic power, a stable and collaborative alliance between the two nations plays a pivotal role in supporting and safeguarding the global economy, advancing mutual economic and even U.S. national security goals.”

This is supported by the growing U.S.-Japan defence trade alliance and broader geopolitical concerns: the more the companies benefit, the stronger the alliance will become.

In addition to his day job, Komuro is a member of the Japan-American Citizens League (JACL) and sits on its U.S.–Japan Educational Committee. To sit on a JACL Committee, which is by invitation only, one must show outstanding achievements in advancing educational and diplomatic efforts between the U.S. and Japan as judged by other experts in the field.

Komuro is working on increasing the cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Japan to educate the next generation on the benefits of global business.

He shares: “To succeed with global business, you must first understand and appreciate global cultural nuances, history and art. It is all part of one’s educational development and outreach to support a generation of outward appreciating individuals.”

Komuro has also established himself as a respected voice in global trade law, with a growing portfolio of scholarly contributions.

His articles, published in the New York Business Law Journal, highlight his knowledge of navigating complex legal frameworks. In 2019, he authored ‘Challenges and Implications for Potential Reforms of Crowdfunding Law for Social Enterprises’, providing insight into the evolving landscape of crowdfunding regulations.

Two years later, in 2021, he followed up with ‘Compliance Problems in Website Accessibility and Implications for Entrepreneurs,’ which addressed legal challenges faced by businesses striving to meet accessibility standards.

This year, he authored ‘Navigating CFIUS: Ensuring Compliance and Success in Cross-Border M&A and Investments,’ published by the New York Business Law Journal in June.

This article explored the complexities of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) process and its impact on cross-border mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Komuro has worked on these investment filings and knows that Japanese companies need to monitor the CFIUS process, since it affects Japanese investment in the U.S. This is a timely topic, with Nippon Steel currently navigating the CFIUS process to be able to purchase U.S. steel.

Komuro also serves as an Assistant Editor and Advisory Board Member for the New York Business Law Journal, a position other legal experts on the Board nominated him for in light of his outstanding achievements in his field.

As an Assistant Editor and Advisory Board Member, Komuro evaluates and reviews articles on business law topics.

David Glass, Chairman of the New York State Bar Business Law Section and Editor-In-Chief of the New York State Bar Business Journal, has firsthand witnessed his superior skill in this area.

He first worked with Komuro in 2019, when he received one of his manuscripts: “Kei’s manuscript was on crowdfunding law, specifically the regulations around raising money by selling securities online, which the SEC oversees. I was incredibly impressed because his work was so sophisticated. I did not hesitate to recommend him as a contributor and valued reviewer.”

After discussing with the editors, Glass published Komuro’s manuscript in the New York State Bar Business Law Journal: “Kei was near the top in terms of writing quality, research depth, and grasp of complex legal concepts.”

He adds he has continued to be impressed by Komuro’s work: “Kei produced an excellent article on CFIUS law—a very complex area of legal practice. It was well-researched and practical, and we published it in the New York State Bar Business Law Journal.

“He’s international and an expert in global trade and national security law—qualities that add great value to the board. Everyone agreed, and Kei is now an advisory board member.”

Glass is not the only highly respected legal professional impressed by Komuro’s expertise; Bruce Aronson is an adjunct law professor at NYU School of Law and established the law program at Hitotsubashi University in Japan.

Aronson states: “Kei’s expertise is not only very rare but very much needed. The extra value that Kei provides in international transactions is significant. This specialized field of law requires a high level of expertise.

“While there are certainly others in the field, combining that expertise with Kei’s background in Japan, his language skills, international relations knowledge, and business experience makes him uniquely qualified. There aren’t many people with his skill set. Kei provided several valuable comments. His input made my statements more precise and less open to contradiction.”

Aronson also details how Komuro’s expertise was incredibly important to his published essays. As a result of his sought-after in-depth knowledge, he is now an active peer-reviewer: “As part of the U.S.-Asia Law Institute (USALI), Kei has reviewed essays for USALI Perspectives, including Bruce Aronson’s ‘Manufactured Threat? Assessing Nippon Steel’s Plan to Buy U.S. Steel.’

Komuro now plans to contribute a new essay exploring the U.S.-Asia trade law for USALI Perspectives to further support his position as a thought leader in global trade and compliance.

Moreover, he recently published a notable piece, ‘Whistleblower Protection and Compliance: A Comparative Study of the United States and Japan,’ featured in The Anti-Corruption Report, a leading resource for actionable intelligence on global anti-corruption compliance that provides in-depth analysis and practical guidance from industry experts.

This comparative analysis illuminates the legal frameworks surrounding whistleblower protections in both countries.

Komuro believes that fostering dialogue between legal scholars, practitioners, and students will lead to a deeper understanding of each nation’s legal systems and cultural values, thus encouraging more business: “By doing so, we can create a foundation of trust that will encourage more business and strengthen our economic ties.”

He adds: “True economic growth happens when we build bridges, not just transactions. By harmonizing our unique strengths, we can create a dynamic, resilient trade environment that benefits both nations for generations to come.”