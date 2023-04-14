Local Conservative councils have been sending out election leaflets boasting about how they have left areas “debt ridden”.

According to Mirror reports, candidates in South Ribble, Lancashire, have been delivering election literature that includes the surprise admission.

The leaflets list achievements that include taking their areas “from debt free to debt ridden”.

A Labour source said: “The Tories have more than doubled Britain’s national debt – so it’s great to see them finally being open about it.

“They crashed the economy and the public is picking up the tab – with high prices and the biggest tax burden in 70 years.

“It’s about time the Conservatives backed Labour’s plan to freeze council tax funded by a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants – to put money back in people’s pockets.”

Voters will go to the polls on May 4. In total, 8,141 council seats are up for grabs in 230 councils across England.

Extra polling station staff are due to be drafted in to help as the Government introduces its new voter ID rules amid fears the policy could leave people disenfranchised.

The Electoral Commission’s director of communications, Craig Westwood, said there has been a months-long training drive to ensure voters are supported in navigating the requirement to show photo identification.

The Government’s new policy means people must not only be registered to vote but also take a form of ID such as a passport or driving licence when they head to their local polling station on May 4.

It has been branded “expensive” and “unnecessary” by Labour and sparked concern among electoral reform campaigners who say it could make it harder for some voters to cast their ballot.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has voiced fears that electoral staff will be “overwhelmed” on polling day as they grapple with “the biggest change to in-person voting in 150 years”.

Related: Council official ‘T-Dawg’ makes rap video in photo ID reminder for voters