A penny for your thoughts, Mr. Sunak? A new poll from election specialists IPSOS has predicted the mother of all nightmare scenarios for the Tories, who could face a Parliamentary wipe-out like none before.

How bad will it get for the Tories at the next election?

Of course, there are always discrepancies between polls and the results on the day. But the sheer scale of this projected defeat will surely set alarm bells ringing at Conservative HQ – they are forecast to LOSE a whopping 351 seats.

Not only would that completely collapse their majority, but on the current data, it would leave them with a paltry 25 seats in Westminster. The electoral bloodbath would push them out of opposition, with the Lib Dems rising to 47 seats.

The unfathomable turn around could become a reality at the ballot box later this year. The numbers from IPSOS show that 47% of the public are ready to back Labour, compared to just 20% of voters who are still sticking by the Tories.

Boosts for the Lib Dems and the Green Party are likely, with Reform so far polling at 8%. However, this would not be enough to earn the latter any seats in the House of Commons. It really is a case of ‘read it and weep’ for the Prime Minister…

🚨NEW from @IpsosUK / @standardnews: Labour lead at 27 / Conservative vote share (20%) lowest in Ipsos history – going back to 1978 (!) 🚨



Labour 47% (-2 from Jan)

Conservative 20% (-7)

Lib Dem 9% (+2)

Green 8% (+1)

Reform 8% (+4)

Other 7% (nc)https://t.co/99LCSknk1F — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 4, 2024

‘It has never been so low’ – Tories braced for oblivion

The figures from this poll are staggering. If Labour remain 27 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives, the left-leaning party could end up with 537 seats should the data holds true, granting them a humongous majority of 424.

What’s more, the Tory vote share of just 20% is a historic low. Since polling began, support for the governing party has never been at this level. With just one in five people surveyed willing back Sunak and co, they truly are staring down the barrel here.