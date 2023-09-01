A clip of Grant Shapps being doorstepped by a reporter over his alleged use of pseudonyms in 2005 is doing the rounds on social media.

The video, which resurfaced on social media platform ‘X’ following Shapps’ appointment as defence secretary on Thursday, shows then Channel 4 News political correspondent Michael Crick quizzing the former energy secretary on his notorious alter-ego Michael Green.

The former energy security and net zero minister replaced Ben Wallace who announced his resignation on Thursday.

This is the fifth cabinet post to be held by Shapps in a year – having served as transport secretary under Boris Johnson, home secretary for six days under Liz Truss, and as business secretary before his most recent appointment as energy secretary.

In 2012, Shapps was alleged to have previously used pseudonyms – notably Mr Green – to hold a second job selling business self-help guide Stinking Rich and other products outside of Parliament.

He consistently denied the allegation until eventually confirming the name after a Guardian investigation exposed the now defence secretary of having continued to work as a “multi-million dollar web marketer” for at least a year after his election as MP for Welwyn Hatfield.

In the clip, which dates back to 2012, Crick approaches Shapps before opening with: “Mr Green, how are you today? Is it Mr Green today or Grant Shapps?”

A seemingly awkward looking Shapps can be seen scurrying off with Crick hot on his heels, replying: “No, I’m grant today.”

Quizzing the former Tory chairman on the validity of testimonials published to his business website, HowToCorp, Crick asks: “Can you assure us Mr Shapps that all the testimonials on your business sites were genuine people?”

Struggling to find a way to avoid the persistent former political correspondent, Shapps replies: “Michael absolutely.”

You can watch the infamous encounter, below:

Is Grant Shapps or Michael Green or Corinne Stockheath… the new Defence Secretary. pic.twitter.com/Gwin2fi3Kh — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 31, 2023

