Turnout at the General Election was the lowest for more than 20 years.

With all 650 results declared, the overall turnout was 59.9 per cent.

This is down sharply from 67.3 per cent at the last election in 2019.

It is also the worst turnout at a general election since 2001, when the figure slumped to 59.4 per cent: the lowest since before the Second World War.

The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9 per cent in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.

Turnout remained above 75 per cent at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0 per cent.

It then stayed above 70 per cent at every election until plunging to 59.4 per cent in 2001 – since then it has never been above 70 per cent.

Related: Andrew Bridgen earned just 3% of the vote – and LOST his deposit