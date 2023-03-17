Conservative MPs have been instructed to remove the word “Conservative” from their social media bios.

A scan of accounts on Twitter shows prominent politicians including Lee Anderson, Nadine Dorries and Suella Braverman have all ‘ditched the brand’.

Others, including former prime minister Boris Johnson, have also followed suit.

Camilla, can you ask your pals why they all removed the word “Conservative” from their social media profiles, simultaneously, yesterday morning, please? pic.twitter.com/v59MC2YbmV — Bazil Pennells (@Bazilnova10) March 17, 2023

Labour has led the Conservatives in the polls for more than 480 days, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party currently enjoying an average poll lead of around 21 points.

Several MPs have stepped down ahead of the next election, seemingly surmising that the writing is on the wall for them.

The UK’s economy is expected to perform the worst out of any Group of 20 (G20) economies apart from Russia this year and next, new analysis has suggested.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that it expects a 0.2 per cent fall in UK gross domestic product (GDP) this year, followed by a rise of 0.9 per cent next year.

It is worse than all countries but Russia, whose GDP is forecast to dip 2.5 per cent this year followed by a 0.5 per cent drop in 2024, the organisation’s economists said.

