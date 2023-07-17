A Conservative MP who was arrested for sexual offences and indecent assault has not stepped foot in the House of Commons for more than a year, it was revealed this weekend.

Reports in the Sunday Times show Andrew Rosindell has been largely absent from parliament ever since he was formally detained by the Met Police in May of last year.

The MP has denied any wrongdoing and is on bail, which has been extended five times. He has not been charged.

Under an agreement with Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris, Rosindell has stayed away from Westminster and has not voted or spoken in the Commons since.

“He has not set foot in parliament since being arrested.

He has been reselected as candidate for next GE. His constituents do not know.”



After this, it seems his constituents WILL… https://t.co/WuKpKSoyBa — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) July 16, 2023

But his constituents do not know he is being probed or that he has agreed to stay away from the estate, according to The Times reports.

Rosindell has been selected for fight for his London seat of Romford in the General Election, which he has represented since 2001.

He got a majority of 17,893 at the 2019 election.

A party source claimed it would have been “unlawful” to inform the participants of Rosindell’s predicament. They included officers of the local association and representatives from wards within the constituency.

The MP, who was not publicly identified when he was arrested, said: “I have on no occasion visited the parliamentary estate since May 17, 2022, and continue to respect the agreement not to come in.”

He described the arrangement as a “gentlemen’s agreement”.

