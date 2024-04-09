The Information Commissioner’s Office is considering complaints about leaflets mailed by the Conservative Party to London residents ahead of the mayoral elections in May.

The leaflets are labeled as “Driving Charge Notices” and demand voters’ details to avoid a charge, which fact-checking agencies say could mislead the public during the election.

Tory candidate Susan Hall has made much of a supposed ‘pay-per-mile’ road charging scheme in the run-up to the contest, claiming Sadiq Khan has spent £150 million on building the technology to bring it in.

However, Khan has repeatedly ruled out bringing in pay-per-mile charging, saying again last month that he had “categorically” ruled out any such plans.

We’re concerned about these leaflets from the Conservative Party that some of our supporters are receiving through their doors.



Deceptive campaign practices can mislead the public during elections – and that’s not on. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/yock5d4tZm — Full Fact (@FullFact) April 8, 2024

In a letter to London’s transport commissioner Andy Lord, he said: “There is clearly still more to do to tackle air pollution, and I’m determined to continue leading from the front in London.

“But my commitment to Londoners is this will not include a new pay-per-mile road user charging scheme or amending the standards for the Ulez scheme.

“The introduction and expansion of the Ulez has been necessary and effective. But now it’s in place and working, I will ensure the goalposts are not moved for drivers.”

However, that hasn’t stopped Hall’s campaign from sending out leaflets to Londoners which are designed to look exactly like driving penalty notices and which contain the text:

“DRIVING CHARGE NOTICE. DO NOT IGNORE. WARNING. THE MAYOR OF LONDON IS PLANNING ANOTHER TAX ON DRIVERS. IF YOUR’RE NOT PREPARED TO PAY THEN SCAN THE QR CODE BELOW”.

Anyone scanning the code will be taken to a website requesting they fill out a “petition” against the new “tax”, which then collects their data.

These are the leaflets the Conservative Party is currently putting out in London.



Just straightforward disinformation, designed to trick people into handing over their data. pic.twitter.com/QYKMJGoc7t — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 7, 2024

Speaking to Byline Times, Khan’s campaign accused Hall of peddling a “barefaced lie” in a “desperate” bid to win votes.

“These leaflets peddle a barefaced lie” a London Labour spokesperson said.

“The Tories are clearly desperate and have resorted to deliberately misleading Londoners. It is nothing more than scaremongering.

“Sadiq has repeatedly, categorically, ruled out pay-per-mile for as long as he is mayor. Londoners will not be duped by these Tory lies.”

Political campaigns are required to clearly label their campaign material to alert voters to their source.

However, Hall’s leaflets contain no reference to Susan Hall on the front of the leaflet, and only contain a single small print reference to Hall at the bottom of the reverse side.

