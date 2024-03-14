Tory insider says more money donated by Frank Hester is likely to be declared in the next Electoral Commission

The party has already received £10 million from the disgraced donor

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Rishi Sunak to pluck up “the courage to hand back” the money

The Conservatives are sitting on an as-yet-undeclared £5 million from Frank Hester, it has been reported.

Sir Keir Starmer put pressure on the Prime Minister to pluck up “the courage to hand back” money donated to the party after it was revealed that the backer allegedly said Diane Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

“How low would he have to sink, what racist, woman-hating threat of violence would he have to make before the Prime Minister plucked up the courage to hand back the £10 million that he’s taken from him?”, the Labour leader said in the Commons.

Hester has not denied making the remarks, but claimed they had “nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin”.

According to Tortoise, a Tory source has said that a further £5 million is likely to be confirmed in the next Electoral Commission update in early June.

It takes the total donation from Hester in the past year to £15 million.

The register is only updated every quarter, meaning there is a lag between the money being received and it being publicly declared.

In addition, Hester provided Sunak with the use of a helicopter for a political visit in November, valued at almost £16,000.

Related: Win for Clarkson as Steve Barclay commits to helping farmers diversify